Nestlé and L’Oréal, members of the Alliance for Youth (A4Y), are excited to announce the launch of Next Level (NxL) Season 3. This unique training program empowers young people with the essential skills they need to thrive in today’s dynamic and rapidly changing workforce, particularly in the booming fields of artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization, while also preparing them for the job market and entrepreneurship.

Partners Nestlé and L’Oréal launched Season 1 in 2022. With the addition of 14 new partners in Season 2, the program has impacted more than 20,000 young individuals across the region throughout both seasons. Building on this success, NxL Season 3 brings in new speakers from Google, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Monsha’at, and Blossom Accelerator alongside previous partners such as Anghami, Snap, Injaz Al Arab, The University Leadership Council, and You Experience. The program will feature modules, focusing on key areas such as AI and digital skills, green skills, entrepreneurship, personal branding, career building, networking.

David Moloto, Human Resources Director for Nestlé in the Middle East and North Africa, commented: “At Nestlé, we are dedicated to empowering young people for future careers by developing essential skills and creating robust job opportunities. We believe in the power of collaboration, and alongside L’Oréal and other valued partners, we are excited to launch a new season that will positively shape the lives of youth transitioning from education to the workforce.”

Jean-Dominique De Ravignan, L’Oréal Middle East Human Resources Director, said: “L'Oréal has a strong commitment to supporting youth education and this resonates with the company culture and values. We are very proud of running NxL Season 3 with Nestlé and the other involved partners, this program has a strong impact on the upskilling and education of the young generations in the MENA region through the identification of key relevant topics ranging from AI to personal growth, which will help their readiness for employment.”

Across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, young people (under the age of 30) represent more than half (55%) of the population1. However, the region faces the highest youth unemployment rate in the world (26%), according to the World Bank2. Meanwhile, the impact of AI in the Middle East is anticipated to be substantial, with projections indicating it could reach US$320 billion by 20303.

The free program offers live online sessions delivered by key speakers from Nestlé, L’Oréal, and other partners, broadcasted from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The content is localized to suit the different markets and is presented in English, with live transcription in Arabic, French and English, and sign language interpretation for broader accessibility. NxL Season 3 kicks off on 25 November 2024, with applications closing on 22 November. For more details and to register, please visit [link].

For more information, please contact:

Layal Dalal, Nestlé Communications Manager, Middle East and North Africa

Email: layal.dalal@AE.nestle.com

About Nestlé in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

Nestlé’s heritage in the Middle East and North Africa goes back over 100 years with the sale of the first Infant Cereals in Egypt. Today, Nestlé operates 24 Food & Beverage factories across the 19 countries of the MENA region; and provides direct employment to more than 12,000 people who are all committed to Nestlé’s purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. Nestlé MENA also provides indirect employment across the region to several thousand more.

The Nestlé portfolio in the region currently exceeds 60 innovative product brands in a wide range of categories: Dairy, Infant Nutrition, Coffee and Creamers, Confectionery, Bottled Water, Breakfast Cereals, Culinary products, Health Science, and Pet Care, among others. Nestlé Nido, Nestlé Cerelac, Nestlé NAN, S-26, Progress, Nescafé, Nespresso, Bonjorno Café, Coffee-mate, KitKat, Maggi, Nestlé Fitness, Nestlé Pure Life, Optifast, and Purina Friskies are just some of the brands available in the Middle East and North Africa.

About L’Oréal Middle East

L’Oréal is the world’s leading beauty company with an established presence in the Gulf region since the 1960s. The company formally set-up operations in the region in 1998 as L’Oréal Middle East, and today has three entities across the GCC region, employing over 500 employees, with a diversified mix of 54 nationalities. L’Oréal Middle East created its subsidiaries L’Oréal KSA in 2011 and L’Oréal UAE in 2015 to serve its key markets. Headquartered in Dubai, L’Oréal Middle East offers an inclusive portfolio of 31 beauty brands across four divisions – Consumer, Professional, Luxury and Active cosmetics.

In 2024, L’Oréal was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the 15th time in a row. It has also been recognized in 2023 as a global environmental leader with triple ‘A’ score by the CDP, for the eighth year in a row. UNIVERSUM has also ranked the Group in the top 10 most attractive employers worldwide, and number one in the UAE while ranked it second in KSA in the FMCG category.

Website: https://www.loreal.com/en/middle-east/