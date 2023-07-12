NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: The second edition of NEOM Partners Employment Forum gets underway today at Tabuk University, with the two-day event bringing together 20 major local and international companies from NEOM’s top partners involved in its various projects and sectors.

The forum will see more than 1,500 job openings for local young talent from the NEOM and Tabuk regions who have successfully completed the registration process based on an evaluation to match their skills and backgrounds with available opportunities.

Aiming to attract young people with potential who can take part in building the new future and contribute to NEOM’s development, the event has been established to provide prospective employees with the opportunity to apply for positions offered by leading local and international companies involved with NEOM. The job seekers will be able to submit their applications directly at the forum, as well as engage in networking activities and meet employers through in-person interviews.

Attendees at the job fair will also benefit from sessions offering tips and guidance on developing professional resumes, excelling in job interviews and seamlessly landing career opportunities at the right place and time. In line with NEOM’s environmental sustainability efforts, all applications and submissions will be processed digitally to reduce the use of paper and preserve natural resources.

Consistent with NEOM CSR strategy’s ‘Enhancing Quality of Life’ track, NEOM is organizing the forum to strengthen its ties with the local community, offer them exceptional livability standards, and develop for them a sustainable and thriving business environment that fosters innovation and supports ambition.

Through its social responsibility strategy and development programs, NEOM continues to empower students, graduates and job seekers, supporting them to achieve their aspirations and unlock their full potential. In turn, NEOM contributes to activating their role in accelerating the sustainable development of communities across its region and the wider Kingdom, in line with Saudi Vision 2030's Human Capability Development Program.

The highly anticipated NEOM Partners Employment Forum follows the success of its inaugural event, which was held in May 2022 and brought together 15 prominent local and international companies. Attended by over 3,500 students, graduates and job seekers, the first edition of the forum brought 1,344 job opportunities and facilitated 1,067 job interviews, of which more than 500 job offers resulted.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.