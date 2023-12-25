NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – Following the June announcement of the ownership transfer of Al Suqor Club to NEOM, the company reveals today that the new name will be NEOM Sports Club with a new logo to reflect the change in name. -- NEOM has also announced that Moaath Alohali has been named CEO of the club, after having left his tenure as CEO of Saudi Pro League team, Al Ettifaq.

The club’s ownership transfer is part of the Kingdom’s privatization plans for sports clubs that were recently announced by His Royal Highness Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. The plans aim to develop and promote the sports industry and encourage the private sector to become more invested in it, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

NEOM Sports Club is expected to play a pivotal role in achieving NEOM’s broader sports objectives and underscores the project’s commitment to supporting local Saudi talent as it becomes a global hub for sports.

Meshari Al-Motairi, Chairman of NEOM Sports Club, said: “NEOM Sports Club provides us with an opportunity to positively contribute to developing sport in the Kingdom and help achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. In NEOM, sport is a key contributor to a new form of livability focusing on using sport as a tool for social growth, shaping lifestyle, uniting communities and contributing to NEOM’s dynamic economy. Announcing the new name and logo of the club marks a major milestone for NEOM in realizing its sports objectives, which include investing in active lifestyles and promoting sporting entities. We look forward to honoring the history of the club and its close ties to the local community, whilst engaging the best talent and coaches to deliver high performance athletes and players by providing a comprehensive and future thinking high performance ecosystem as guided by our vision.”

Moaath Alohali, CEO of NEOM Sports Club, said: “Today is a momentous occasion for the club and one that we are proud to be a part of. Our commitment to sport has been evident throughout our history and, alongside NEOM, we now have the opportunity to expand our expertise, grow as a football club and serve our community with several sports that cater to all ages.”

NEOM Sports Club has already made several achievements in multiple sports. In football, the club is currently top of their group in the Second League Division. The club’s youth football team has been competing to qualify for the Saudi Pro League, along with its female team which was inaugurated and entered the first division. The team are currently focused on achieving promotion to the Women’s Premier League.

The teams at the club competing in badminton for youth and billiards have successfully been promoted to their respective premier leagues. Additionally, the club’s volleyball team is also competing this year for promotion. The club has recently established several basketball teams across different divisions, one of which is for women, in addition to inaugurating a handball academy. In terms of awards, the club won four medals, following participation in six different competitions during the Saudi Games.

Founded in 1965 as Al Suqor Club, the NEOM Sports Club’s Football Team currently competes in the Second Division of the Saudi Pro League. Playing its home matches at the King Khalid Sport City Stadium in Tabuk, its players are predominantly Saudi nationals. Its well-known previous players include Fahad Abo Jaber, Saod Al-Kaebari, and Mohammad Al-Shamrani.

NEOM Sports Club is currently home to 13 different sports, including football, basketball, martial arts and table tennis, with teams and sessions available for men, women and children of all ages.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate, and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

