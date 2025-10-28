Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 28, 2025: NEOM, the sustainable region taking shape in northwest Saudi Arabia, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with WuXi AppTec, a leading global pharmaceutical contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO).

Under the terms of the agreement, a collaborative framework will be established between the two entities to explore the localization of pharmaceutical research, development and manufacturing capabilities in Saudi Arabia. The long-term intention of the collaboration is to create world-class CRDMO facilities at Oxagon, NEOM’s advanced and clean manufacturing city, or other locations in Saudi Arabia.

In support of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification and innovation strategies, the MoU represents a significant step forward in advancing the Kingdom’s biotechnology ambitions and reflects a mutual commitment to driving long-term growth in pharmaceuticals and healthcare.

By aligning world-class expertise with national goals, the partnership between NEOM and WuXi AppTec aims to create the conditions for advanced manufacturing and sectoral growth that will serve both regional and global markets. The agreement leverages NEOM’s advanced and clean manufacturing facilities at Oxagon, while also reinforcing WuXi's world-class capabilities to build a thriving biotech ecosystem.

At its core, the partnership represents a meeting of minds, with WuXi AppTec a global leader with decades of experience in enabling biopharmaceutical innovation, and NEOM an essential element of Saudi Vision 2030 and key enabler of its bold National Biotech Strategy. Working together, the two parties aim to redefine business and chart new pathways that not only serve the Kingdom’s long-term targets but also set a new benchmark for global collaboration in pharmaceutical innovation.

