Umm Al Qaiwain, UAE: The National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has delivered a strong financial performance in the first nine months of 2025, with profits after tax reaching AED 465 Mn, a 16% increase compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

Total assets reached AED 21.8 Billion as of 30 September 2025, are up 32% compared to AED 16.5 Billion by end of September 2024, with net loans and advances rising 20% to AED 8.7 Billion, and customer deposits growing 45% to AED14.7 Billion over the same period. Shareholders equity grew by 10% to AED 6.4 Billion.

NBQ’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 33.75 % as of 30 September 2025, which continues to be well over the minimum threshold stipulated by Central Bank of the UAE in accordance with Basel III guidelines.

Non-Performing Loans ratio improved by 338 bps to 0.85 % as of 30 September 2025 from 4.23% as at 30 September 2024.

Mr. Adnan Al Awadhi, CEO of NBQ, said: “NBQ maintained a strong growth of profits, assets, and deposits during the first nine months of 2025 as a result of the unwavering support of our valued customers, shareholders, and partners, coupled with the strategic vision of our board and tireless efforts of the bank’s dedicated team.

These results are a testament to the success of our client-centric approach as we continue to maximize value and growth for all our stakeholders by delivering premium banking services and attracting and retaining our target customer groups”.

Mr. Al Awadhi added: “This year, we continued developing our offerings and accelerating digital transformation to provide customers secure and seamless experience, and increase access to different segments of the society. We remain committed to maintain a sound risk management approach to proactively manage potential risks in a dynamic market, while fully comply with regulatory requirements, focusing on operational excellence, customer-centric solutions, and sustainability. We believe these solid fundamentals enable us to expand further and be a bank of first choice, offering innovative financial services, built on trust and integrity, and driven by a passion for excellence”.

Key Highlights:



• Profit after tax grew by 16% to AED 465 Million.

• Gross Revenue increased by 12% to AED 937 Million.

• Non-interest income saw significant growth of 48% to AED 233 Million.

• Cost-to-income ratio remained efficient at 22%.

Balance Sheet Strengths:

Capital adequacy and CET1 ratios were 33.75 % and 33.43 % respectively.

NPL ratio improved by 338 bps to reach 0.85 % against 4.23 % as at 30 September 2024.

Impairment coverage including collateral at 459%.

