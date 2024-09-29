Muscat, – Recognising its commitment to excellence in all operations, National Bank of Oman (NBO) has been named Best Performing Company in the Large Capital category at the Alam al-Iktisaad Wal A’mal (AIWA) Awards. The award was announced in a gala ceremony held under the auspices of H.E. Sheikh Sabbaa Hamdan Al Saadi, Secretary General of the Secretariat General of National Celebrations, on 25 September 2024 at the Sheraton Oman.

Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager and Head of Private Banking & Segments at NBO, said, “We are delighted to be recognised again as the Best Performing Company at the AIWA Awards. This award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions and continuously pushing the boundaries of excellence in the financial sector. Our success is driven by our teams' hard work and dedication, and our focus remains on enhancing customer experiences, advancing digital transformation, and building stronger, more lasting connections with our customers. As we look ahead, NBO will continue to pioneer new ways to make banking more accessible and seamless at every touchpoint.”

