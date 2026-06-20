In recognition of its excellence in innovative investment solutions

The recognition reflects the Group’s ability to seek to deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients while offering resilient investment solutions tailored to diverse market and economic conditions

The award underscores the Group’s disciplined investment approach, underpinned by deep global market insight and rigorous risk management practices

NBK Wealth, the region’s leading wealth management group, has been awarded Euromoney‘s 2026 Best Fixed Income Provider Awards for Kuwait and the Middle East, as part of the magazine’s 2026 Private Banking Awards. This recognition acknowledges the Group’s excellence in wealth management and its provision of personalized banking services and investment products that enrich the client experience with innovative solutions.

The Group was awarded in the following categories at a ceremony held in London:

Middle East’s Best for Fixed Income

Kuwait’s Best for Fixed Income

Winning the “Middle East’s Best for Fixed Income” and “Kuwait’s Best for Fixed Income” awards underscores NBK Wealth’s advanced capabilities in designing and managing fixed income portfolios. Its reliance on well-considered strategies that combine in-depth analysis of global markets with highly efficient risk management has enabled it to provide reliable investment instruments suited to diverse economic conditions.

The awards were based on a number of criteria, including the delivery of exceptional cash bond investment opportunities through outstanding research capabilities, actionable investment ideas, and superior trade execution. The recognition also reflects NBK Wealth’s success in demonstrating how timely market insights, competitive pricing, and robust liquidity provision have contributed to seeking to deliver superior outcomes for clients, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management and ensuring investment solutions remain aligned with clients’ objectives and suitability requirements.

Furthermore, these awards demonstrate the strength of the NBK Wealth Group brand, which is the largest wealth management group locally and one of the largest regionally, whose strength stems from the regionally and internationally leading NBK Group, as the latter maintains a long history of achievements and international awards in recognition of its efforts in the banking sector.

This recognition also reflects the Group’s exceptional performance and its firm commitment to providing innovative personal banking services and advanced investment solutions that seek to meet customer expectations as per the highest international standards, in addition to the efficiency of the team and the strength of the investment strategies.

NBK Wealth distinguishes itself by understanding its clients’ diverse needs and developing tailored strategies to meet each client’s specific needs. The group also offers a range of products, including private debt strategies and structured deposits, as well as specialized portfolio management services provided by licensed professionals. In addition, it provides comprehensive private banking services, including wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and advisory services.

About NBK Wealth

NBK Wealth is a locally leading wealth management institution, one of the largest in the region, and a cornerstone of NBK Group, one of the largest financial institutions in the Middle East. This provides it with a strong foundation and extensive experience in local, regional, and global markets. It also has a broad geographic presence across nine cities in five countries, offering a comprehensive range of services.

The Group follows an approach focused on providing customized solutions tailored to each client's needs, meeting the unique financial objectives of Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals and institutions. It also offers a comprehensive suite of private banking and wealth management services, including wealth planning, portfolio management, and specialized advisory services in areas such as family offices, real estate, cash and credit management, offshore trusts, and wills.

NBK Wealth is distinguished by its focus on understanding each client's unique financial goals and designing customized strategies that aim to maximize returns while effectively managing risk.

It is worth noting that NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide.

For more information about the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, please visit:

https://www.euromoney.com/awards/private-banking-awards/