The award underscores the Group’s exceptional performance and commitment to delivering innovative wealth management solutions

Its strong growth has further strengthened client confidence, firmly establishing NBK Wealth’s standing as a market leader in private banking

NBK Wealth Group has been awarded Best Private Bank in Kuwait 2025 by The Banker magazine at the prestigious Global Private Banking Awards ceremony, marking a new achievement in the company’s record of success.

The Banker announced the winners across multiple regional categories, based on a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process conducted by an independent judging panel of 23 international banking industry experts.

The award reaffirms NBK Wealth Group’s leadership in private banking, highlighting its unwavering commitment to innovation and its distinctive ability to serve high-net-worth clients by anticipating their evolving aspirations and delivering forward-looking, bespoke solutions.

NBK Wealth received this prestigious recognition based on a comprehensive set of criteria, most notably its strong financial performance and sustained growth, assessed through key performance indicators such as the expansion of assets under management, profitability, and operational efficiency. The award also reflects the Group’s innovation in developing and delivering cutting-edge products and services tailored to evolving client needs, including private debt strategies, structured deposits, and specialized investment portfolio management solutions.

The evaluation also covered client experience, encompassing the quality and consistency of services, the ability to understand and respond to diverse client needs, and the development of bespoke strategies that foster long-term relationships. It further assessed digital transformation and technology, with emphasis on the adoption of advanced digital solutions to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and deliver a seamless, innovative private banking experience.

Sustainability and responsible investment also formed a key part of the assessment, reflecting their growing significance in the global financial landscape. The evaluation further considered geographical reach and institutional strength, measured by the scale of operations, regional and international footprint, and the depth of strategic partnerships that reinforce the Group’s ability to serve its clients effectively.

A Proven Track Record of Excellence and Market Leadership

The award reflects the strength of the NBK Wealth Group’s brand name, the largest wealth management group in the local and regional markets, drawing its credibility from NBK Group’s longstanding market leadership, global presence, and distinguished record of achievements and international recognition in the banking sector.

NBK Wealth Group has distinguished itself through strong growth, strategic initiatives, and continuous technological advancement, with assets under management surpassing USD 41 billion by the end of 2024, a testament to the confidence and trust clients place in the Group.”

NBK Wealth has further diversified its investment portfolio across multiple asset classes, while broadening its range of offerings to encompass wealth management, financial planning, investment management, and advisory services. In addition, it has introduced innovative and specialized products tailored to evolving market needs, a strategy that has not only attracted new clients but also reinforced the Group’s position as a leading force in wealth management.

Moreover, the Group has placed strong emphasis on serving the needs of high-net-worth clients, achieving notable growth in assets under management while delivering tailored solutions. It has also forged strategic partnerships, including with J.P. Morgan Asset Management, to offer clients a diversified suite of carefully selected investment opportunities, further strengthening its ability to provide comprehensive and integrated wealth management solutions.

NBK Wealth has enabled clients to seek to achieve their financial goals with greater efficiency by embedding digital innovation at the core of its strategy. Leveraging advanced technologies, the Group has enhanced customer experience, streamlined operations, and significantly boosted productivity, while maintaining its focus on delivering high-quality, personalized wealth management solutions.

The Group has further strengthened client engagement through innovative initiatives, most notably the publication of specialized analytical reports through NBK Wealth Insights. These efforts have reinforced the Group’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive and integrated investment solutions.

NBK Wealth Group is committed not only to seek to grow the wealth of its clients but also to positioning itself as the first and most trusted choice in wealth management. At the same time, it seeks to build a lasting legacy for its clients across generations, exemplified by the launch of “Generation W”, a program designed to engage the second generation of clients by equipping them with the principles of investing and wealth management.

NBK Wealth stands as a cornerstone of NBK Group and one of the Middle East’s leading wealth management institutions. With a wide geographic presence across 9 cities in 5 countries, it offers a comprehensive suite of services and a client-centric approach focused on delivering tailored solutions that address the distinct financial objectives of high-net-worth individuals and institutional clients.

The Global Private Banking Awards, established in 2009, are among the most prestigious accolades in the industry. They honor financial institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance in wealth management, following a rigorous evaluation process that combines both qualitative and quantitative criteria.

NBK Wealth is a brand registered under the name of National Bank of Kuwait S.A.K.P (“NBK”), for use by the Asset Management business of, among other NBK group entities, Watani Investment Company K.S.C.C. , a leading investment firm and its affiliates worldwide, combined with the Private Banking services of NBK worldwide, which is one of the largest and oldest financial institutions in the region.