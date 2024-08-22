Al-Janah: We always seek to provide our customers with premier, highly secure products and services

In keeping with its constant dedication to providing cutting-edge services to its customers, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced introducing a new service that allows customers to confirm payment transactions online through the NBK Mobile Banking App, making itself as the first provider of this service in Kuwait.

The bank mentioned that the new service provides a hassle-free, quick, and secure way to make online payments, explaining that with NBK Secure Shopping service, customers can now confirm all online payments directly and easily through the NBK Mobile Banking App without the need to enter OTP.

The service is available for the holders of NBK Debit Cards (Only on international spends), NBK Foreign Currency Prepaid Card, and NBK Multi-Currency Prepaid Card. To avail it, customers need to enable NBK Push Notifications.

After enabling NBK Push Notifications, customer can initiate purchases through the NBK Mobile Banking App, as he will receive a push notification to click to be redirected to the App to confirm the payment in easy steps. If Push Notifications service is not enabled, customer will need to enter the App and follow the steps to confirm the payment.

Commenting on unveiling the new service, Bader Al-Janah, Head of Card Products, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said: “At NBK, we are committed to offering all new services to our customers, as we always strive to provide premier, highly secure and cutting-edge products and services that suit their needs and different lifestyles.”

“NBK continues to strengthen its digital excellence through the services provided on its Mobile Banking App, which customers largely rely on for their banking transactions. This aligns with our unwavering dedication to providing a market-leading digital banking experience that not only meets customers’ needs, but also exceeds their expectations,” he remarked.

Through the NBK Mobile Banking App, NBK aims to offer customers a secure platform to conveniently manage their finances at any given moment. This service facilitates a wide range of banking activities, including opening new accounts, monitoring transactions on accounts and credit cards, accessing accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards Program points, settling credit card dues, making payments for electronic bills, locating the nearest NBK Branches, ATMs, and CDMs across Kuwait, updating personal information, and many other services.

Customers can easily download the NBK Mobile Banking App, which is currently available on various platforms including the App Store, Google Play, and Huawei AppGallery.