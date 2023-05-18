Bastaki: NBK’s support to this exhibition is a recognition of the important and pivotal role that culture plays in promoting our culture

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) provides its support to Contemporary Art Platform (CAP)’s “100/100 Best Hundred Arabic Posters Exhibition” for the first time in Kuwait, as part of the bank’s continuous efforts to stand by the social and cultural institutions in Kuwait.

This sponsorship comes in partnership with Sharaf Studio. The exhibition creates a platform connecting artists and scholars worldwide. NBK’s support to this exhibition is a recognition of the important and pivotal role that culture plays in promoting our culture and shedding light on the Arab’s rich heritage.

“NBK’s CSR strategy focuses on supporting cultural activities that aims at building bridges between generations”, said Farah Bastaki, NBK Digital Communications Manager.

“NBK is keen that cultural and historical related events do attract a large segment of the society and it is our duty as a leading institution to be part in spreading cultural activities and help society to be engaged more and continuing to enhance Kuwait and Arab’s history and tradition for years to come”, she noted.

Its worth mentioning that a design workshop took place in line with this exhibition to bring together artists to reimagine the NBK Moneybox in designs inspired by the Kuwait Postage Stamps. The designs that were the outcome of this workshop were then showcased in the exhibition.Real NBK advertisements from the 1960s and 1970s that feature Arabic typography were displayed in this exhibition.

This exhibition in CAP Kuwait is an exclusive chance to witness exceptional winning selections from over 2500 submissions. It honors the best posters from the Arabic region that captured the contemporary visual culture of the Arab world. It is held every two years and with each new edition creating an archive of Arabic graphic design

Over the past six and a half decades, NBK has committed itself to supporting social and cultural activities in Kuwait as part of its social responsibility. As a leading and prestigious institution, NBK has a track record of serving and supporting the Kuwaiti society. Its contribution to Al Shaheed Park supports promoting and highlighting the richness of history and civilization.