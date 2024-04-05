National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) in collaboration with Kuwait Fire Force organizes its Safe Campaign during the summer season.



NBK volunteers along with the Kuwait Fire Force team visited Kuwait Towers, to provide visitors with safety kits that included a fire blanket, fire alarm, first aid and fire extinguisher to support ensuring that they adhere to regulations for safety.



“The campaign targeted limiting the fire incidents during Ramadan”, said Yaqoub Al Baqer, NBK Public Relations Senior Manager. “NBK Volunteers and Fire Force team visited Kuwait towers to distribute the safety kits”.



“NBK aims to help keep the environment clean and people safe this Ramadan. The visits aimed to urge people to enhance their security as well as environmental awareness about precautions to be used to prevent accident fires and maintain cleanliness”, he added.



Al Baqer praised the Fire force efforts and the influential role they play in raising to avoid accidents during camping.

