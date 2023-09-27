Najla Al-Sager: The Academy aims to nurture and develop the next generation of digital professionals

Al-Kooheji: We seek to attract high-caliber talent and actively support NBK’s accelerating digital transformation

Demonstrating its unwavering commitment to investing in the human capital, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) greatly focuses on providing the Kuwaiti youth with the best-in-class and most advanced training programs as per the highest international standards. In this context, the bank has launched the first wave of its new NBK Tech Academy.

NBK Tech Academy is one of its kind. It is the first of its kind Academy, focusing on digital and data technologies. It is a professional training program to prepare and qualify young Kuwaiti talents to join the banking sector. NBK Academy was established in 2008, and after 28 successful waves and more than 190 active graduates, NBK Tech Academy was established due to the growing need for talents in the tech areas of the bank.

The opening ceremony of the new trainees was attended by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice-Chairman and Group CEO of National Bank of Kuwait, Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO of NBK and Mr. Salah Al-Fulaij, CEO of NBK-Kuwait. The attendees also included Mr. Faisal A. Al-Hamad, CEO - Global Wealth Management, Mr. Mohamed Al-Othman, CEO - Consumer and Digital Banking Group, Mr. Mohammad Al-Kharafi, COO - Head of Group Operations and Information Technology, and Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, GM – Group Human Resources.

The program runs for 6 months until March 2024, with 10 participants receiving intensive training covering technical skills for advancing their careers including, but not limited to: FinTech, Data Analytics, Ethics in Technology, Cyber Security, Fundamentals of Digital Payments, Digital Innovation, Artificial Intelligence, Scripting and Programming, Fundamentals of Codifications, and Finance for Non Finance Professionals.

In addition to technical skills, the program also focuses on developing soft skills including, but not limited to: Teamwork and Team Building, Business Planning and Business Analysis, Writing Skills, Delivering Results, Meeting Customer Expectation and Customer Centricity, Presentation Skills, Productivity in the Workplace, Business Ethics, Principles and Values, Learning and Researching, Project and Change Management, and Customer Experience.

Talents are fresh Kuwaiti university graduates, with up to 4 years of experience, a high GPA, holding a degree in in MIS, Information Security, Data Science, Computer Science, and Engineering.

On this occasion, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “We are proud to launch NBK Tech Academy, which aligns with the growing demands for digital talents and skills. Through the Academy, we aim to qualify the next generation of professionals to lead the technological advancement and innovation in NBK.”

“The new NBK Tech Academy reflects NBK’s vision to keep up with the growing needs and demands of the digital era, and its keen endeavors to nurture and develop highly-skilled talents in areas like MIS, Information Security, Data Science, and Computer Science,” she noted.

“NBK has unwavering dedication to driving innovation, which is reflected in launching this academy as a milestone on this way of nurturing Kuwaiti talent and preparing a new generation of digital professionals,” she added.

On her part, Gadeer Al-Kooheji, Head of Talent Acquisition, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait said: “Launching NBK Tech Academy for selected high-caliber young candidates in technical and digital fields aligns with the strategy of Group Human Resources’ Talent Acquisition Department, which aims to attract top-notch talent to support the bank’s accelerating digital growth.”

“The Academy will provide fresh graduates, as well as experienced candidates, in technical domains with high-level training and development opportunities, and actively contribute in shaping the future of banking and digital services, propelling Kuwait to new horizons in banking innovation,” she mentioned.

Delivering on its CSR commitments towards the youth, NBK provides young national talent from students and fresh graduates a variety of training programs to empower them with professional knowledge and expertise and practical training, in preparation to join the banking business.

NBK maintains its leadership in the private sector in terms of attracting, training, upskilling national talent and qualifying them to join the banking sector. The bank also stands out as the employer of choice for national professionals, with the highest Kuwaitization and employee retention ratios across the private sector.