Al-Baqer:

NBK employees are the main driver of the bank’s success, which is why its strategy places their wellbeing as an ultimate priority.

The wellness and wellbeing week reflects our strong commitment to providing a sustainable and healthy work environment.

We continue to develop programs that ensure the wellness and wellbeing of our employees as per the best international standards and practices.

National Bank of Kuwait has launched the “Wellness Week” initiative for its employees during the period from 19 until 26 January at the bank’s headquarters.

This initiative, in which more than 10 companies specialized in the field of health will participate, aimed to reinforce the concept of wellness and wellbeing among employees by presenting diverse services and activities that support their mental and physical wellbeing, including fitness centers, health-promoting stores and products, and restaurants that offer subscriptions to meal plans, in addition to clinics that offer medical consultations and check-ups.

To ensure easier accessibility and allow the largest number of employees to participate, the initiative was held across three different locations at NBK’s headquarters. This reflects the bank’s commitment to offering a sustainable and healthy work environment that supports employees in achieving a balanced lifestyle while positively impacting their productivity and overall well‑being.

On this occasion, Yaqoub Al-Baqer, Assistant Vice President of the Public Relations and Event Management at NBK, commented: “NBK views its employees as the main driver behind its successes and achievements, which is why it’s always devoted to making such initiatives that reflect its commitment to establishing a healthy and sustainable work environment, in addition to providing all it takes for employees to adopt a balanced and healthy lifestyle”.

Al-Baqer added: “This initiative is not simply a passing awareness activity, but an event that echoes NBK’s philosophy of investing in the mental and physical wellbeing of its employees, who represent the bank’s true wealth, as continued giving and innovative contributions stem from the mentally and physically sound employee”.

He also said: “We strive to continue implementing and developing these initiatives in line with the best world practices and standards, because our success as a financial institution does not rely solely on numbers, but also on our employees’ quality of life, for they are the foundation to achieving our strategic goals”.

Finally, Al-Baqer emphasized that NBK’s longstanding relations with many companies and institutions across different fields enable it to bring forth valuable initiatives and expertise that provide services and solutions aimed at enhancing the employees’ wellness and wellbeing. 000 also noted that these collaborations reflect the bank’s commitment to strengthening collaborations with the private sectors and society in their endeavors to establish comprehensive workplaces.

For their part, the companies participating in the initiative expressed their pleasure in collaborating with a prestigious financial institution like NBK, stressing that such initiatives contribute to spreading health awareness and promoting a culture of wellness in the workplace, and represent an opportunity to provide innovative solutions and specialized services that help employees follow a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

It is worth noting that NBK is always keen to launch initiatives and events that positively and effectively impact society in many fields such as health, sports and education, stemming from its social responsibility and its pioneering role in supporting sustainable development, promoting community awareness and providing healthier and more developed work and social environment, which ultimately leads to the achievement of national development goals.​​​​