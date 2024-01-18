Ben-Ghareeb: These workshops underline NBK’s dedication to developing the human capital of government entities

In line with its strategic partnership with many government institutions across all sectors, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) hosted a series of workshops for the employees of Kuwait Fund For Arab Economic Development (KFAED), which focused on key areas related to the Fund’s activities including Treasury, Trade Finance, and Money Transfers.

The series included 2 workshops held over 4 days at NBK Headquarters and attended by 25 KFAED employees during the period from 10 December 2023 to 14 January 2024.

The sessions included interactive discussions and knowledge sharing, with the aim of fostering a stronger connection between KFAED and NBK, and ensuring continued support for its vital contributions and strategic initiatives in global economic development. KFAED plays an active role in the international development efforts by providing technical assistance, as well as loans on concessionary terms to finance development projects in many developing countries.

Speaking on this, Ghena Ben-Ghareeb, Head of HR Strategic Business Partners, Group Human Resources at National bank of Kuwait said, “These workshops underline NBK’s dedication to actively engage in developing the human capital of government entities, aligning with its role as the main banking partner of the government sector.”

“NBK has unwavering dedication to developing human resources, within its partnerships with all institutions, especially in the government sector, in line with delivering its social and development responsibilities. This complements the bank’s annual initiatives stemming from its belief in the profound impact of these purposeful programs in serving society and people, and reflecting its leading role in this field over long decades,” she noted.

“Disseminating the banking culture and familiarizing the government sector cadres with the banking business in general comes within NBK’s endeavors to align the Group's economic sustainability goals with those of the country, which are also driven by highly trained and qualified human resources,” she added.

“NBK maintains solid relations with Kuwaiti government institutions, and the training plans for national cadres come within this synergy and the bank’s effective contribution in preparing a competitive and productive generation to elevate national workforce,” she emphasized.

NBK’s initiatives underline its profound strategy for investing in the human capital and raising financial awareness in all entities in Kuwait. To this end, the bank allocates a team of prominent banking experts to share their knowledge and expertise with the promising talents.