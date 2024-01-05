Within its active contribution to promote financial awareness and inclusion among the different segments of society, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues to advocate the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

NBK intensifies awareness by sharing educational content including posts, news and video clips on all its social media platforms and other digital channels, as well as reposting “Let’s Be Aware” campaign and related CBK’s communications, aiming to raise awareness among all segments of society and familiarizing them with the various fraudulent schemes and how to steer clear of these attempts.

In this regard, NBK calls on the younger generations to protect seniors from electronic fraud, since scammers often target retirees and seniors as they might be less familiar with current hacking and scamming trends. This includes pretending they are calling to reactivate customers’ blocked cards, or to offer lucrative prizes and returns through fake ads, cloning the bank’s IVR, impersonating government officers or any other fraudulent tricks to steal banking information.

Therefore, NBK calls on the younger generations from family members and relatives to inform seniors about these new tricks and how to protect themselves from fraud effectively and do not provide any banking information to anyone as well as to follow the security tips shared by the bank on all its digital channels.

NBK also reaffirms that it will never ask customers for personal information via e-mail, phone calls or SMS, warning them of responding to such scamming messages aiming to obtain their banking information to steal their money or information.

It is worth mentioning that NBK makes consistent endeavors to raise awareness among customers, being a fundamental part of its strategy. To this end, it always urges customers to adhere to the general security tips and instructions to steer clear of electronic fraud, reminding them to always change bank card PINs and never share it with anyone pretending to be calling from the bank.

In this context, the bank utilizes its tremendous capabilities in communicating with customers as well as all its digital channels, which are the most popular among all Kuwaiti banks, to support the Central Bank’s endeavors to protect customers and the economy.

NBK is a key advocate and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives aiming to increase financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. As the leading financial institution in Kuwait, NBK frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector, as well as various training courses for its employees to enhance their knowledge and expertise in the areas of combating fraud and financial crime.