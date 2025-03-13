Cairo, Nations of Sky has officially entered the Egyptian market as a real estate development company with extensive expertise in construction and urban development. The company is embarking on an ambitious investment plan that includes a variety of projects, adopting the latest standards in design and urban planning to meet future market demands while reflecting modern real estate trends.

Eng. Tamer Nabil, Vice Chairman of the Board, stated that the company’s launch reaffirms the strength and potential of the Egyptian real estate market for serious investors, with Nations of Sky at the forefront. Established last year, the company plays a dual role: as an indirect master developer working with major real estate firms on large-scale strategic projects and as a direct developer of its own ventures. With a highly experienced and skilled team, the company aims to implement a comprehensive vision for real estate growth.

Eng. Tamer Nabil: “We Aim to Build Global-Standard Communities in Egypt with an Ambitious Expansion Plan”

Nabil highlighted that Nations of Sky collaborates with leading entities in real estate development to provide added value for clients and deliver projects that incorporate the latest architectural innovations. To achieve this, the company engages top-tier consultants, contractors, and designers, both locally and internationally.

With a team of seasoned professionals in Egypt’s urban development sector, Nations of Sky has carefully selected prime locations for its projects as part of its strategy to identify promising areas. The company is committed to contributing significantly to Egypt’s urban expansion by investing heavily in the local market. Its goal is to create sustainable cities that leave a lasting imprint on the country’s real estate landscape, focusing on smart, sustainable communities that enhance residents’ lifestyles by fostering imagination, ambition, exploration, connection, and creativity.

The company is also keen on accelerating project execution to meet delivery commitments, making timely handovers to clients a top priority. Nations of Sky believes that adhering to contractual obligations and maintaining high-quality execution are key factors in competing with major players in the market. It has set a strategic goal to secure a leading position among Egypt’s top real estate developers.

Eng. Tamer Nabil stated: “Our company has a clear vision, as reflected in our name. We aim to build world-class communities in Egypt, leveraging all the resources necessary to establish a strong presence in the market. With a diverse land portfolio in strategic locations, we are positioned to develop pioneering projects that address both current and future needs. Our mission is to create sustainable communities that preserve resources and minimize environmental impact while offering extensive green spaces and fully integrated service areas that cater to residents’ needs.”

Lamiaa El Sharkawy: “Our Strategy is Based on Market Research, and We Rely on Design, Quality, and Location”

Lamiaa El Sharkawy, General Manager of Nations of Sky, emphasized that the company is introducing groundbreaking designs to the Egyptian market for the first time. These designs maximize the functionality of residential spaces while ensuring privacy, blending aesthetic appeal with practical living solutions.

She added that Nations of Sky has developed innovative programs aimed at capturing a significant share of the real estate market by prioritizing design, quality, and prime locations to attract buyers. This strategy is particularly crucial in a highly competitive market with a wide range of offerings and advanced marketing approaches. Additionally, the company is committed to supporting Egypt’s efforts in exporting real estate to international buyers.

Notably, Nations of Sky has built its strategy on in-depth market studies and a deep understanding of consumer needs. The company’s philosophy goes beyond constructing buildings—it aims to contribute to Egypt’s economic and social development by integrating advanced technologies into its projects, reducing environmental impact, and strengthening the real estate sector as a key driver of the national economy.