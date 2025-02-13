Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – On the sidelines of LEAP 2025, Microsoft Arabia and the National IT Academy (NITA) announced the launch of the first Microsoft Datacenter Academy (DCA) in the Middle East in Saudi Arabia. The Microsoft DCA is a two-year commitment to empower students with a focus on building applied datacenter skills, thereby enhancing their employability in high-demand technical roles and contributing to the Kingdom's economic diversification.

This initiative aims to develop Saudi Arabia's national workforce, fostering a strong talent pool to lead the region's datacenter industry, enhance digital infrastructure, and boost innovation. By equipping professionals with the expertise needed to drive the Kingdom’s digital transformation, the Academy supports Saudi Vision 2030 and the government's objective to establish the Kingdom as a global hub for datacenters and innovation. The launch of the initiative also comes shortly after Microsoft shared updates on the development of its datacenter region in the Kingdom; construction is complete on three Azure Availability Zones with availability anticipated in 2026. Microsoft’s datacenter region in Saudi Arabia is expected to have a transformative impact on the Kingdom's cloud market which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4 percent to reach $3.9 billion in 2027.

Commenting on this announcement Nora Al-Shaikh, NITA’s Executive Director, said, "This partnership with Microsoft represents a significant milestone in our journey to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for datacenters. The Microsoft Data Center Academy will empower professionals with the expertise needed to drive the Kingdom’s digital transformation and realize the ambitions of Vision 2030."

The Microsoft Datacenter Academy builds on Microsoft’s global efforts to provide accessible, practical, and high-quality training programs for the communities it operates in. By focusing on areas such as IT support, cloud technologies, and datacenter operations, the Academy equips participants with globally recognized certifications and the skills necessary to enter and excel in high-demand technical roles. This initiative not only introduces advanced technology but also ensures that qualified NITA students have access to the specialized skills needed to succeed in the rapidly evolving datacenter industry.

For her part, Zainab Alamin, VP National Digital Transformation, Microsoft Arabia, stated: "The launch of the first Microsoft Datacenter Academy in the Middle East underscores our commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia's ambitious vision to become a global hub for digital innovation. This academy will equip professionals with the highly specialized technical skills needed to thrive in the era of AI. Through this initiative, we are fostering local talent, creating new economic opportunities, and preparing the Kingdom's workforce to lead in the next generation of digital transformation."

The curriculum is carefully designed to align with the core competencies essential for datacenter roles across the technology sector, encompassing datacenter infrastructure management, IT support, troubleshooting, and mechanical services. It also incorporates experiential training in advanced areas such as Artificial Intelligence, data analytics, automation, and cyber security.

Upon completion of the curriculum, students are eligible to earn either a certificate of completion or a diploma.

