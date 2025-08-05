Other Comprehensive Income Reached KD 17.2 Million for H1 2025

Khaled Waleed AlFalah:

NIC continues to advance its growth and expansion strategy, aligned with its forward-looking vision and ambitious objectives for 2025

The company sustained its market leadership during the first half of the year, driven by a strategic asset portfolio, carefully curated investments, and robust risk management practices

Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim:

NIC remained committed to meeting evolving client needs by delivering innovative investment services and solutions, leveraging the latest digital technologies to strengthen its competitive edge

The company’s ongoing investment in digital infrastructure and operational efficiency supports the delivery of intelligent, data-driven investment solutions through a secure and adaptable platform

National Investments Company (NIC) announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, recording a net profit of KD 14 million and earnings per share of 17.3 fils. This reflects a significant increase compared to the KD 6 million net profit and 7.2 fils earnings per share reported during the same period in 2024, representing a 139% growth. NIC continues to be recognized as one of the leading investment institutions in Kuwait and the region, supported by a strong track record and consistent financial outperformance.

In this context, Mr. Khaled Waleed AlFalah, Chairman of the Board at NIC, stated that the first-half performance reflects the company’s strategic effectiveness and resilience amid prevailing economic challenges. He emphasized that NIC continues to advance along its growth trajectory, aligned with its forward-looking vision and ambitious 2025 plans, underpinned by prudent asset management and a flexible approach to navigating both local and global market dynamics.

This performance translated into strong financial indicators: total assets increased by 21% to KD 321 million at the end of H1 2025, compared to KD 266 million for the same period in 2024. Shareholders’ equity attributable to the parent company rose by 15% to KD 211 million, up from KD 184 million in H1 2024. Other comprehensive income also improved, reaching KD 17.2 million compared to KD 16.6 million in the prior-year period. Additionally, total assets under management (AUM) grew by 14%, standing at KD 1.204 billion, up from KD 1.056 billion at the end of last year.

AlFalah affirmed that NIC continues to deliver sustainable positive results, driven by a diversified strategy in products and services and a consistent focus on reinforcing its presence both locally and regionally. This was reflected in the company’s ability to maintain its market leadership during the first half of the year, supported by high-quality assets, carefully selected investments, and effective risk management. These elements contributed to strong returns and notable performance indicators, underscoring the company’s disciplined strategic execution and its capacity to achieve goals with precision and efficiency. He also emphasized NIC’s continued commitment to upholding solid governance standards and cultivating a culture of innovation across the organization—enhancing future-readiness, operational performance, and outcome effectiveness, which in turn supports improved productivity and profitability.

AlFalah also announced the official launch of NIC’s five-year transformation strategy, developed in collaboration with a leading global management consulting firm. This initiative marks the commencement of the first phase in a comprehensive three-phase strategic roadmap, designed to drive sustainable growth, elevate operational excellence, and support regional expansion. He further highlighted NIC’s leadership in sustainability, evidenced by the release of its second Sustainability Report for 2024. The report underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to ESG principles and transparency, while showcasing tangible progress in the implementation of key sustainability initiatives.

As part of its new strategy, NIC unveiled a refreshed visual identity under the slogan: “A principal-led investment house committed to exceptional value creation.” This reflects a renewed strategic direction rooted in innovation and visionary leadership. The company remains dedicated to offering advanced financial solutions that align with client aspirations and adapt to evolving market dynamics. This transformation marks a pivotal milestone in NIC’s journey, underscoring a strategic focus on sustainable growth and innovation. The new identity embodies the company’s commitment to securing clients’ financial futures, fostering individual financial empowerment, and contributing to broader economic development, all in line with NIC’s long-term expansion plans and ambitions.

AlFalah added that the first half also featured key milestones, including the opening of a new office in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which expands NIC’s regional footprint. This strategic move strengthens the company’s position as a leading provider of integrated investment services in the region, enhances its ability to enter new markets, and enables it to offer innovative financial solutions tailored to a diverse range of local and international clients—further reinforcing its leadership in regional investment management.

NIC’s leadership was further strengthened by winning prestigious awards from Euromoney, including “Best in Succession Planning – Kuwait 2025” and “Best Investment Bank in Equity Capital Markets – Kuwait 2025.”

In conclusion, Mr. Khaled Waleed AlFalah expressed his pride and gratitude for the unwavering support of the Board of Directors across the company’s divisions. He praised the executive management’s high level of professionalism and commended NIC’s dedicated employees, whose sincere efforts played a pivotal role in achieving these strong results and advancing the company’s future aspirations.

Outstanding Achievements

For his part, Board Member and CEO Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim emphasized that the company concluded H1 2025 with sustainable growth, clearly reflected in its operational results. He highlighted NIC’s focus on adapting to evolving customer needs by delivering innovative investment services powered by advanced digital technologies, which strengthened its competitive market position. He added that the success of the strategic plans across sectors helped attract more investors to NIC’s quality-driven opportunities, both locally and internationally, through its managed investment portfolios for individuals and institutions.

On the Asset Management front, Al Mukhaizim confirmed the strong performance of local investment funds in H1 2025, supported by positive momentum in Boursa Kuwait during this period. This achievement came despite challenges from global trade tensions, financial market volatility, and regional geopolitical developments. The Wataniya Investment Fund delivered a return of 13.77% since the beginning of the year, while the Al Darij Investment Fund achieved a return of 14.75%.

As for Financial Instruments, the team delivered standout results during H1 2025. NIC added a new company to its Market Maker service, bringing the total to 15 listed companies. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to strengthen its role as a key market service provider in Boursa Kuwait by supporting liquidity, enhancing trading efficiency, and contributing to market stability. It reflects NIC’s ongoing commitment to developing market infrastructure and its position as a strategic partner in advancing Kuwait’s capital markets.

Al Mukhaizim also praised the exceptional performance of the Investment Banking Sector, which successfully closed several strategic deals during H1 2025. This included advisory services for three major capital market transactions, with an estimated total value of approximately USD 1.5 billion, expected to be finalized within the year. In light of the size and complexity of these transactions, and rising client demand, the division adopted a more selective approach, prioritizing strategic deals with significant impact on both NIC and the broader market. Additionally, the Financial Advisory team recently provided valuation support for a regional real estate company listed on Boursa Kuwait and assisted a Kuwaiti joint-stock company in assessing the value of its Middle East real estate portfolio. NIC is also actively marketing select sale opportunities to a targeted group of clients.

As part of its strategic outlook, the division is preparing several new deals, supported by improving economic conditions in Kuwait, growing investor confidence, and ongoing regulatory reforms that are accelerating capital market development and corporate restructuring across the region. It maintains a solid pipeline of credit opportunities currently under advanced evaluation, with existing projects showing strong performance. Additionally, NIC is in the process of exiting two international real estate assets as part of its strategic realignment.

Looking forward, Al Mukhaizim emphasized the division’s commitment to building new strategic partnerships and sustaining a strong pipeline of investment opportunities in alternative investments and private equity, underpinned by favorable market conditions. NIC continues to apply strict selection criteria to identify high-potential opportunities in strong-performing markets offering attractive risk-adjusted returns. The company also remains focused on restructuring its portfolio by developing high-quality assets and divesting from underperforming ones.

Al Mukhaizim revealed that the Wealth Management Sector maintained strong performance in H1 2025, driven by the effective efforts of its team. These efforts resulted in a diverse range of innovative investment opportunities, underscoring the company’s commitment to creating value for its clients. Assets under management at NIC increased by approximately half a billion USD compared to year-end 2024, despite persistent geopolitical and regional challenges impacting the markets.

On the digital transformation front, Al Mukhaizim noted that NIC signed an agreement with ZainTECH, the technology arm of Zain Group, during the first half of the year to migrate its data center infrastructure to the ZainTECH cloud platform. This initiative is part of a broader digital transformation strategy that leverages cutting-edge cloud computing and cybersecurity technologies. The collaboration supports Kuwait Vision 2035 and reinforces NIC’s commitment to enhancing its digital capabilities and operational efficiency, enabling the company to deliver smart investment solutions powered by advanced analytics and supported by a secure, scalable infrastructure.

In conclusion, Al Mukhaizim reaffirmed NIC’s strong commitment to achieving its strategic goals for 2025, with a clear focus on driving sustainable growth and accelerating digital transformation to meet the evolving expectations of clients and shareholders. He also emphasized NIC’s ongoing role in supporting the national economy through a diversified portfolio of investment solutions that reflect its solid market position and deep expertise across both local and regional markets.