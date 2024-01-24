Muscat: Further cementing its status as the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, National Finance clinched the coveted ‘Most Innovative Retail Finance – Automobile – Oman’ Award at the International Finance Awards 2023, held in Dubai recently. The honour was graciously accepted by Mr. Ahmed Al Maawali, Head of Retail & SME at National Finance, on behalf of the company.

The gala ceremony convened a gathering of industry luminaries, C-Suite executives, and top-level decision-makers from across the Middle East and Asia to celebrate outstanding achievements in the financial sector. The 11th edition of the International Finance Awards recognized exceptional talents across diverse industries, commendable performances by noteworthy companies, and eminent leaders propelling their teams to unprecedented heights.

Despite the highly competitive landscape of auto financing in the country, National Finance has remained a trailblazer in the field, delivering cutting-edge finance solutions to empower customers to acquire their desired vehicles in line with their aspirations and lifestyles. Beyond traditional automobile financing, the company also offers Auto Refinancing and Used Vehicle Financing, enhancing convenience and accessibility for its discerning customers.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tariq Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “It has been our relentless pursuit to deliver an array of unparalleled finance solutions at attractive rates, seamlessly blending swiftness and flexibility, to meet the diverse needs of our valued customers. It is truly an honour to be recognized for the remarkable endeavors of the National Finance team on an international platform. This accolade affirms our commitment to delivering the finest financial solutions, and serves as a catalyst for us to continue striving for excellence.”

Distinguished by its unmatched customer-centric approach and a commitment to service excellence, National Finance places significant emphasis on making Auto Financing accessible to all. By simplifying the application process, ensuring prompt approvals, allowing for flexible tenures and customizable repayment schedules, and providing expert guidance through experienced relationship managers, the company aims to ensure customers are supported throughout the financing period.

As National Finance continues to set new benchmarks in the realm of retail finance, this prestigious accolade serves as a testament to its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, and staying ahead of the curve. The company looks forward to leveraging this success and further solidifying its reputation as preferred financial partner and Partner for Growth for all.