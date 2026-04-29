Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to delivering inclusive, customer-centric experiences, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has entered into a strategic agreement with NAFITH (formerly SignBook Oman) to further enhance accessibility to its comprehensive portfolio of financing solutions for individuals with hearing impairments. The agreement was formalized by Mr. Younis Al Nasri, Head of Retail at National Finance, and Mr. Sultan Al Amri, Chief Executive Officer of NAFITH, marking a significant milestone in the long-standing collaboration between the two organizations and underscoring their shared commitment to advancing inclusive innovation.

The partnership builds on National Finance’s commitment to embedding inclusivity in its customer experiences, ensuring that individuals with hearing disabilities are empowered with seamless and effective communication throughout their financing journeys. Through the integration of advanced digital capabilities from NAFITH – including live video sign-language interpretation across National Finance’s wide network of 24 branches – the company aims to elevate accessibility across all customer touchpoints, enabling customers to engage with its services with greater ease, independence, and confidence.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated, “Our long-standing partnership with NAFITH reflects our commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that are thoughtfully designed to meet the diverse needs of all segments of society. This agreement further reinforces our focus on purposeful digital innovation and the strategic use of digital capabilities to continuously enhance accessibility and strengthen the way we serve our customers. At National Finance, we firmly believe that true financial progress is built on inclusion. By equipping individuals with the right tools, support, and opportunities, we are helping to shape a more equitable and empowering financial ecosystem for all.”

The partnership between National Finance and NAFITH reflects a shared vision of harnessing technology to create meaningful, lasting impact. By advancing accessibility through innovative and inclusive solutions, National Finance continues to strengthen its journey of continuous enhancement, empowering individuals with hearing impairments to access financing, and pursue their aspirations with dignity and support.

The agreement reinforces National Finance’s strategic commitment to seamlessly blending innovation with social responsibility, ensuring its services continue to evolve in step with customer expectations while actively contributing to a more inclusive and equitable society. By deepening collaborations that advance accessibility and empowerment, the company further strengthens its position as a trusted Partner for Growth for all, dedicated to creating meaningful impact across every segment of the community.