Muscat: Demonstrating its resolute pledge to community empowerment, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, renewed its partnership with Dar Al Atta’a in an esteemed signing ceremony. This collaboration reaffirms support to the latter’s ‘Tamkeen’ program, which aims to equip 27 individuals from underprivileged backgrounds with essential skills and qualifications to work as certified dental assistants. The agreement was signed by Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, and Mrs. Maryam Issa Al Zadjali, Chairperson of Dar Al Atta’a, in the presence of key personnel from both organizations.

The Tamkeen program provides a comprehensive Dental Assistant certification course designed to prepare candidates for vital roles in the medical sector, thereby fostering sustainable income opportunities for their families. This partnership marks yet another milestone in National Finance’s distinguished legacy of community welfare initiatives, which are spearheaded by its Imtidad social responsibility arm.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi remarked, “At National Finance, social responsibility stands as a core pillar of our operational ethos, reflecting our commitment to enhancing the everyday lives of the communities we serve. We are proud to reaffirm our support for Dar Al Atta’a’s Tamkeen program, which has profoundly impacted the lives of numerous individuals and families over the years. Through our investment in such educational and training initiatives, we are creating pathways for disadvantaged families to achieve sustainable income and secure promising futures, while also aligning our efforts with national priorities for workforce development.”

Mrs. Maryam Issa Al Zadjali, expressing gratitude on the occasion, said, “We are immensely grateful to National Finance for their unwavering support to Dar Al Atta’a throughout the years. Bolstered by the company’s steadfast partnership, we’ve been able to launch numerous initiatives that positively impact communities nationwide. We firmly believe in our responsibility to uplift the underprivileged, and our Tamkeen program empowers individuals through education and training, equipping them with vital skills, and creating meaningful opportunities for a brighter future.”

This collaborative endeavour echoes the nation’s commitment to nurturing Omani talent and equipping young individuals with the essential skills needed to become productive and dependable members of the workforce. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with the sustainability goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040, which aims to cultivate a resilient professional workforce capable of driving innovation and progress, thereby contributing to the country’s socio-economic growth.

National Finance and Dar Al Atta’a share a long-standing partnership, spanning a wide array of efforts in environmental conservation, social welfare, community development, education, and women’s empowerment. These collaborative initiatives exemplify National Finance’s commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of individuals facing adversity. Through its Imtidad arm, the company continues to serve as a beacon of support and social responsibility, inspiring the broader community to uplift those around them.