To promote innovation and sustainable social impact

H.E. Al Saleh: Our collaboration signifies a shared commitment to strengthening national projects and initiatives that foster social cohesion and achieve sustainable development goals.

Al Ameri: The Authority of Social Contribution- Ma’an is committed to fostering community engagement, improving social integration and quality of life.

The collaboration focuses on strengthening the roles of various sectors in advancing sustainable development, thereby supporting the national objectives outlined in the 'We the UAE 2031' vision.

Ma’an Social Incubator and Zuleya project have been awarded the Verification Stamp, recognising their positive contribution to society and alignment with the UAE’s national priorities.

The collaboration will focus on providing technical and logistical assistance for social and cultural projects, with the goal of fostering a positive and lasting impact on society.

Dubai: The National CSR Fund - MAJRA and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an joined forces to advance social innovation through the 10th and 11th cohorts of the Ma’an Social Incubator (MSI) program and the Zuleya initiative. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in strengthening national social partnerships by delivering innovative solutions that address community needs.

The MSI program is dedicated to supporting social entrepreneurs and social initiatives that have a significant societal impact. It fosters a conducive environment for the development of impactful projects that address the social priorities of community groups and individuals. Additionally, it aims to raise awareness about the significance of social initiatives in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs). Meanwhile, the Zuleya initiative seeks to enrich cultural and artistic awareness within the community through workshops and art exhibitions, revitalising the Emirati heritage and promoting national identity. Both the MSI program and Zuleya initiative have been awarded the Verification stamp, recognising their alignment with UAE national priorities, SDGs, and their positive societal impact.

His Excellency Abdullah Al Saleh, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and the Vice Chairman of MAJRA’s Board of Trustees, stated that the collaboration between MAJRA and Ma’an exemplifies cross-sector cooperation and demonstrates a shared commitment to strengthening national projects and initiatives that foster social cohesion and sustainable development. “This move contributes to the enhancement of collaborative efforts aimed at encouraging social innovation and sustaining impactful projects and programs, all while empowering the community-focused work system,” H.E. Al Saleh added.

This partnership reflects the dedication of both the parties to achieving the national goals outlined in the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision by strengthening the role of government and community sectors in promoting sustainable development.

His Excellency Abdulla Humaid Al Ameri, Director General of the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an, emphasised the commitment of the Authority to delivering sustainable solutions for social priorities. “We empower individuals and industries to support initiatives that improve quality of life and promote social integration by allowing companies with social objectives to actively participate in these initiatives. Our collaboration with MAJRA is crucial as it reflects the importance of strategic partnerships in amplifying the sustainable impact of the MSI program and Zuleya initiative, while creating new opportunities for CSR initiatives,” HE Al Ameri said.

The partnership will focus on offering technical and logistical assistance for social, cultural, and artistic projects, with a strong emphasis on generating a positive and sustainable impact on Emirati society. The projects will be continuously assessed and refined to maximise their effectiveness and outcomes.

About the National CSR Fund - MAJRA

The National CSR Fund -MAJRA is the federal arm leading the development of the framework and governance for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and private sector sustainable impact in the UAE. Majra Fund enables the private sector to contribute to the UAE’s efforts towards UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) by managing and directing commitments and funds from the business sector to National Priorities that are aligned with Environment, Social and Governance metrics (ESG).

MAJRA endeavours to develop national priority projects and ensure that UAE-based sustainable impact projects are verified and validated for private sector benefit. MAJRA Fund also provides opportunities for the business sector to collaborate, invest in and contribute to these projects through a match-making platform. MAJRA Fund also certifies and awards private sector companies and organisations for their CSR and Sustainable Impact policies, practices, projects and initiatives through the Impact Seal Award.

