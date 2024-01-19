Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) today announces the graduation of 11 UAE nationals from its exclusive Technology Academy. Now in its third consecutive year, students have completed the six month programme which focused on Applications Development – covering AI, data and cybersecurity – aligning to current trends within the digital sector.

The NBF Technology Academy was launched in 2021 and has now seen a total of 43 young Emiratis benefit from the intensive training programme, which equips them with the knowledge and skills to fulfil their own career ambitions while contributing to the growth of the UAE’s economy.

Vince Cook, CEO of NBF, commented: “We are committed to developing young Emirati talent through providing progressive career opportunities that will help them become the leaders of the future. As a national bank, we believe that investing in local talent and developing their digital knowledge will provide a wealth of benefits not only to the individuals and our organisation, but to the wider industry and UAE economy. We were incredibly impressed by the dedication of this year’s graduates, who took a keen interest in evolving their skills and achieving digital, technical and scientific excellence. We wish them every success in their future endeavours.”

The latest edition, which launched in June 2023, focused on nurturing the leaders of tomorrow in the evolving digital space. It was also the first time it was utilised as an upskilling initiative for existing staff, with five of the 11 graduates previously holding positions in NBF and joining the Technology Academy to further their career path within the business.

This year’s graduates successfully completed the six month high impact programme, which combined classroom learning, hands-on exercises, project work and on-the-job training. For the first time, participants were also required to enter exams for professional certifications during the programme to help further their professional development, including ITIL Foundation, CompTIA Data+, and EC-Council CASE .Net.