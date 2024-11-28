Dubai, UAE: Nasscom, the leading voice of the USD 254bn technology industry in India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA) region. The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajesh Nambiar, President Nasscom and Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

This strategic collaboration seeks to unlock opportunities for Nasscom member companies to actively engage in Dubai’s thriving FinTech and innovation ecosystem, fostering partnerships with cutting-edge organizations driving innovation in financial technology and related domains.

The MoU focuses on fostering strategic cooperation between Nasscom and DIFC to facilitate the integration of Indian technology companies into DIFC’s vibrant FinTech and innovation ecosystem. Through a series of activities such as webinars, roundtables, roadshows, and networking conferences, the partnership aims to create meaningful platforms for knowledge exchange, business growth, and collaborative innovation. It offers Nasscom member companies unparalleled access to DIFC’s Innovation Hub, Dubai AI Campus and its extensive network of cutting-edge companies driving innovation in the financial sector.

Key outcomes of the partnership include:

Nasscom and DIFC will actively exchange sectoral insights, development strategies, and best practices to drive mutual growth and success.

Nasscom member companies will gain direct access to DIFC’s AI, FinTech and innovation ecosystem, enabling them to explore opportunities for collaboration, partnerships, and innovation.

Through events such as webinars, roundtables, roadshows, and workshops, the MoU will drive deeper engagement and knowledge sharing between the Indian tech ecosystem and DIFC.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, said, “This partnership with DIFC underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Indian technology companies as they expand their global footprint. Through this collaboration, Nasscom member companies gain access to Dubai’s dynamic FinTech ecosystem, opening up opportunities to engage with innovative organizations and network with industry leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements.”

Commenting on the partnership, Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority said, “DIFC is committed to nurturing a globally connected ecosystem where innovation thrives. Through this partnership with Nasscom, we aim to attract and engage Indian technology companies in our AI, FinTech and innovation community, fostering groundbreaking advancements that benefit the wider financial services industry.

This collaboration is set to drive innovation, foster global connections, and position Indian technology companies as key contributors to the FinTech revolution in Dubai and beyond. With DIFC’s world-class infrastructure and Nasscom’s leadership in advancing technology innovation, this partnership sets the stage for new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

About Nasscom

Nasscom represents the voice of over USD 250bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world's leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3000 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website https://nasscom.in/ or write to us at: comms@nasscom.in

About Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is one of the world’s most advanced financial centres, and the leading financial hub for the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA), which comprises 77 countries with an approximate population of 3.7bn and an estimated GDP of USD 10.5trn.

With a 20-year track record of facilitating trade and investment flows across the MEASA region, the Centre connects these fast-growing markets with the economies of Asia, Europe, and the Americas through Dubai.

DIFC is home to an internationally recognised, independent regulator and a proven judicial system with an English common law framework, as well as the region’s largest financial ecosystem of 43,800 professionals working across over 6,150 active registered companies – making up the largest and most diverse pool of industry talent in the region.

The Centre’s vision is to drive the future of finance through cutting-edge technology, innovation, and partnerships. Today, it is the global future of finance and innovation hub offering one of the region’s most comprehensive FinTech and venture capital environments, including cost-effective licensing solutions, fit-for-purpose regulation, innovative accelerator programmes, and funding for growth-stage start-ups.

Comprising a variety of world-renowned retail and dining venues, a dynamic art and culture scene, residential apartments, hotels, and public spaces, DIFC continues to be one of Dubai’s most sought-after business and lifestyle destinations.

For further information, please visit our website: difc.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn and X @DIFC.

