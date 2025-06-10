Total Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai climbs to USD 95.7 billion

Dubai: Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of a USD 500 million Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Sukuk issued by Sharjah Islamic Bank (“SIB” or “the Bank”).

The perpetual, non-call six-year AT1 Capital Certificates were issued by SIB Tier 1 Sukuk IIND Ltd and are compliant with Basel III regulations. The issuance attracted strong interest from both regional and international investors, providing Sharjah Islamic Bank with additional capital to fuel its long-term growth plans.

This latest transaction brings the Bank’s total outstanding on Nasdaq Dubai to USD 2.5 billion across five listings. It also reinforces Dubai’s strategic role in advancing the Islamic capital markets ecosystem. To mark the occasion, HE. Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

H.E. Ahmed Saad, DCEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank, commented: “The successful listing of our USD 500 million perpetual Additional Tier 1 Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai marks a significant milestone in Sharjah Islamic Bank’s strategic growth journey. This issuance reflects our strong fundamentals, robust investor confidence, and commitment to maintaining a solid capital base in line with Basel III requirements. We are proud to deepen our relationship with Nasdaq Dubai, a platform that continues to champion innovation and global best practices in Islamic finance. As we expand our presence in international markets, we remain committed to contributing to the sustainable development of the UAE’s financial sector and the broader Islamic capital market ecosystem."

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, said: "This listing reflects more than capital raising —it's part of a broader shift as regional institutions like Sharjah Islamic Bank lead the deepening of local debt markets. As demand for diversified, Shariah-compliant instruments continues to grow, Nasdaq Dubai is proud to serve as a trusted platform for innovation in Islamic finance. The momentum we are seeing in Sukuk issuances signals a maturing financial ecosystem where local ambition meets global capital flows. SIB’s continued engagement underscores the strategic role financial institutions play in building resilient, forward-looking capital markets across the UAE and beyond."

With this listing, the total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai has reached USD 95.7 billion, underlining its status as one of the world’s largest venues for Islamic fixed-income securities.

Nasdaq Dubai’s broader debt capital market has now surpassed USD 136 billion across 160 listings, reflecting growing international confidence in Dubai as a gateway for capital flows between the Middle East and the world.

About Sharjah Islamic Bank:

Sharjah Islamic Bank (SIB) was founded in 1975 by an Emiri decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah in the name of National Bank of Sharjah, on the first of July 2002, the SIB successfully completed the first transition process of its kind in the world, from being a conventional bank to be an Islamic bank offering sophisticated Islamic banking services.

The SIB is keen on applying the principle of comprehensiveness to rendering services to all sectors of individuals, companies and institutions operating in the UAE. The bank's various services include the purchase, sale of and dealing in foreign currencies, issuing drafts, bills and bonds, carrying out transfer requests and extending personal and trade facilities in addition to issuing credit cards and opening current, savings and deposit accounts to its customers.

About Nasdaq Dubai:

Nasdaq Dubai is the international financial exchange serving the region between Western Europe and East Asia. It welcomes regional as well as global issuers that seek regional and international investment. The exchange currently lists shares, derivatives, Sukuk (Islamic bonds), conventional bonds and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS). The majority shareholder of Nasdaq Dubai is Dubai Financial Market with a two-thirds stake. Borse Dubai owns one third of the shares. The regulator of Nasdaq Dubai is the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

