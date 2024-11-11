Dubai, UAE: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding’s pioneering real estate arm Dubai Holding Real Estate, today announced the highly anticipated release of its latest luxury residences at Palm Jebel Ali: The Beach Collection – an exclusive collection of 10 bespoke beach villa styles.

Crafted by world-leading architects, this latest release brings to market a new level of elegance in the heart of Dubai's most coveted island destination. Situated on prime beachfront locations along the fronds of Palm Jebel Ali, these five- and six- bedroom villas, ranging from 7,300 sq ft to 8,500 sq ft, offer unparalleled privacy and exclusivity. Residents will enjoy direct private beach access, seamlessly blending luxury living with breathtaking coastal beauty. The first residences are anticipated for completion by the end of 2027.

The launch follows news that construction on Palm Jebel Ali is well underway with recent contractor award announcements. This included the commencement of the first phase of villas, infrastructure and public area construction, which was awarded to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and United Engineering Construction Company (UNEC). The construction of public access roads was awarded to DBB Contracting LLC, while road and lighting enhancements were awarded to Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC and marine works to Jan De Nul LTD. These significant developments underscore Nakheel's commitment to delivering this renowned project on schedule.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “This latest release of Palm Jebel Ali villas marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver one of Dubai’s most renowned projects. The overwhelming response to our first phase, with all villas selling out within record time, is a testament to the appeal of this iconic destination. We are proud to launch The Beach Collection, which embodies our commitment to creating extraordinary destinations that offer an unparalleled lifestyle, setting new global benchmarks for luxury and design.”

The Beach Collection showcases 10 distinct villa styles, including eight brand new designs, each offering a distinct expression of beachfront living. Each villa boasts a unique and contemporary façade, meticulously designed to complement the coastal setting. Grand entryways with double height volumes lead to expansive living spaces, where floor-to-ceiling windows showcase captivating views of the Arabian Gulf.

Open plan layouts effortlessly combine the living, dining and show kitchen areas, creating grand and versatile spaces ideal for both intimate gatherings and large-scale entertaining. Gourmet kitchens feature sleek, contemporary top-of-the-line appliances, inspiring culinary creativity. Master suites offer a spacious layout that includes a private balcony for enjoying the serene surroundings, a generously sized walk-in closet and a spa-inspired bathroom, complete with luxurious fixtures and finishes. Residents of Palm Jebel Ali will have access to world class amenities, including state-of-the-art fitness centres, swimming pools and exclusive beach clubs, fostering a strong sense of community and belonging.

Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands span 13.7 kilometres, feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront. It marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The landmark development is designed with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy an abundance of recreational spaces, catering to a diverse array of lifestyles and interests with a focus on smart city technologies and sustainability.

Nakheel’s projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is a member of Dubai Holding and is one of the largest integrated master developers in Dubai, offering a diverse range of residential communities as well as a robust land sales portfolio across unique and highly sought-after locations. Combining the long-standing experience and expertise of Meraas, Nakheel, Meydan and Dubai Properties, the portfolio offers innovative residential real estate solutions across property development, project and facilities management. Each development is built to sell, offering a unique opportunity to be a part of Dubai's vibrant future. Residents living in its developments can enjoy unique and attractive lifestyle opportunities to meet the evolving needs.

Meraas plays a key role in the development of communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Residential communities of Meraas include the prestigious Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Nikki Beach Residences, City Walk Residences, Central Park at City Walk, Cherrywoods, Port de La Mer and Villa Amalfi.

Nakheel whose landmark projects form an impressive portfolio of master communities that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s master developments include Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai Islands and the iconic Palm Jumeirah, spanning 15,000 hectares and accommodating nearly 740,000 people.

Meydan is the visionary concept of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Its portfolio includes Mohammed Bin Rashid City, District One and the Canal Front Residences.

Dubai Properties is responsible for some of the most iconic property developments and destinations across Dubai, including Business Bay and Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) – the first single-phase, 40-tower residential development in the world. Its residential communities in Dubailand include The Villa, Al Waha, Serena, Villanova, Mudon and Remraam, while projects around the Dubai Creek within Jaddaf Waterfront include Dubai Wharf and Manazel Al Khor.