Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an AED 527 million contract to Al Nasr Contracting Company for primary infrastructure and utilities works on Island B at Dubai Islands, advancing delivery of the emirate’s major coastal expansion project.

The works will establish the essential infrastructure platform required to unlock residential, hospitality and mixed-use development across Island B. The scope includes roads and paving, potable water, electrical and telecom networks, drainage and sewage systems, and integration with the District Cooling Plant network, alongside technical coordination with Island A. The infrastructure works incorporate resilient, future-ready utility systems designed to support sustainable, long-term growth across the masterplan.

The award represents a significant construction milestone within the Dubai Islands development and underlines continued capital deployment into strategic, long-term urban expansion aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “This contract reflects disciplined execution against one of Dubai’s most important coastal masterplans. Infrastructure delivery is the foundation of long-term value creation, and this milestone demonstrates steady progress in transforming Dubai Islands into a fully integrated destination that supports population growth, tourism expansion and economic diversification.”

Dubai Islands spans 18.6 square kilometres across five interconnected islands and will introduce approximately 57 kilometres of coastline, including 21 kilometres of beachfront. The development is designed to accommodate more than 231,000 residents across 49,000 homes including villas, mansions and apartments, alongside a mix of resorts, marinas, retail and leisure assets.

Island B forms a central component of the masterplan, requiring comprehensive enabling works to facilitate future vertical construction and integrated utilities networks.

Jean Nicolas El Helou, Chief Executive Officer of Al Nasr Contracting Company, said: “We are committed to delivering high-quality infrastructure that supports Dubai’s ambitious growth agenda. Our collaboration with Nakheel will ensure Island B is underpinned by resilient engineering and sustainable delivery standards.”

Dubai Islands will connect directly to the mainland via three bridges linked to the Al Shindagha Corridor, positioning Dubai International Airport within 10 kilometres and Downtown Dubai within 15 kilometres, reinforcing accessibility and strengthening the emirate’s broader urban connectivity.

About Dubai Holding Real Estate

Dubai Holding Real Estate is the region’s leading integrated master developer within Dubai Holding’s diversified portfolio. With over 30 years of collective development experience, it combines the heritage and innovation of Nakheel, Meraas and Dubai Properties to shape Dubai's urban landscape and coastline through iconic destinations that reinforce the emirate's status as a global hub for real estate investment.

Its portfolio is home to over 1.2 million residents across Dubai’s most sought-after locations, delivering value through master planning, development, strategic land sales and asset management, in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to support sustainable, long-term growth.

Nakheel delivers visionary waterfront landmarks and master-planned communities, including Palm Jumeirah and the forthcoming Palm Jebel Ali, designed to meet Dubai’s future urban and population needs. Nakheel also incorporates Meydan’s prestigious communities, such as Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum City and District One.

Meraas creates uniquely design-led destinations that blend architecture, creativity, and lifestyle, including the Bvlgari Residences, Bluewaters, Central Park at City Walk, Port de La Mer, The Acres, Cherrywoods and Villa Amalfi.

Dubai Properties specialises in family-focused communities that emphasise accessibility and top-tier amenities, with landmark developments including Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), Business Bay, and Dubailand.

Each development is designed for enduring appeal and strong market fundamentals, combining quality, sustainable infrastructure and community-focused amenities to create long-term value for residents, partners and investors.

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in more than 30 countries and a combined workforce of more than 45,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding reaches millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 500 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors, including real estate, hospitality, entertainment, retail, media and investments.

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