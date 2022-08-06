Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Driving superior performance and underscoring the success of its strategic directions to scale up services, handle customer complaints effectively and achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction, Najm announced it has received two new ISO Certifications. After meeting the global requirements, Najm earned ISO 10002:2018 for managing customer complaints and increasing customer satisfaction and ISO 9001:2015 for ensuring a quality management system from RICI Company Ltd., one of the largest certification bodies accredited by the International Accreditation Service (IAS).

The certifications cement Najm's position as one of the leading companies in providing insurance services in the kingdom and the region and demonstrate Najm’s ongoing commitment to delivering superb customer services and ensuring that its services meet customers' expectations in accordance with its strategy BASE, which prioritizes streamlining customer experience through business integration.

Commenting on this milestone, Dr. Mohammad AlSuliman, the CEO of Najm for Insurance Services said: “Achieving these globally recognized certifications outlines our rigorous approach to providing great customer services according to the world’s best standards and defines our strategy, which aspires to develop the insurance sector in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals. Looking forward, Najm has elevated customer satisfaction by creating and launching a unique portfolio of services seeking to reach a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 35. Additionally, Najm has accelerated the adoption of automation and AI-based platforms to facilitate access to various customers. In doing so, the company has improved efficiency all around by delivering high-quality services and integrating these services within an approach that reflects its commitment to transparency with all stakeholders throughout its operations.”

Dr. AlSuliman expressed his “deep appreciation and gratefulness to Najm’s family for their outstanding efforts and contributions to achieving this stellar success, which is one of the most valuable assets of our company.”

The two new ISO certifications are added to Najm’s other great achievements, which include receiving ISO 27001:2013 certification for information security management, ISO 20000-1: 2018 certification for the Service Management System, and ISO 20000-1 certification for IT Service Management System from QCB Italia. This confirms Najm's commitment to building, developing, and maintaining the information technology services management system, thereby ensuring the highest quality of services and achieving customer satisfaction.

