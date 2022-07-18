Riyadh, KSA: Consistent with its various accomplishments and continuous efforts in promoting the auto insurance sector as per its strategy BASE which aligns with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, Najm for Insurance Services has won several prestigious titles and awards at the Contact Center World Awards events which were held in Lisbon, Portugal, from the 6th to the 9th of June 2022. Najm ranked first among the nominees and received 3 gold medals in multiple award categories: Best Customer Service, Best Contact Center, and Best Emergency Services Center in Europe, Middle East, and Africa 2022.

Such achievements showcase the success of Najm’s strategy and its commitment to providing its customers with quality service that enhances their journey on all levels and offers various economic and social benefits that contribute to the growth of the insurance sector.

Commenting on this development, Najm’s VP of Customer Service Naif Al-Deghaither expressed his delight and pride in arriving at this milestone stating that “it reflects the relentless efforts invested in Najm’s strategy to achieve its goals at the local and international levels.” He went on to thank the team members at Najm who have made this possible by ensuring the customer’s satisfaction, indicating that the company is working hard to score 35 on the Net Promoter Score (NPS) by 2025.

The VP further touched on the various services launched and managed by Najm, under the supervision of the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), to support its customers by relying on a highly integrated digital ecosystem that is designed according to world-class standards. One such service is Najm’s No-Claim Discount (NCD) which offers auto insurance customers having zero-claim insurance records and a continuously active insurance policy a specific discount on auto insurance documents. Additionally, the Claim Inquiry service enables them to check and follow up on the status of their claims online via Najm’s digital platforms which also allow them to report accidents and benefit from other numerous services.

Organized by ContactCenterWorld, the Contact Center World Awards is a competitive global awards program that is dedicated to ranking contact center services and gauging the customer experience. Welcoming attendees from various countries across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, this year’s event witnessed intense competitiveness among its nominees and participants who come from diverse backgrounds and industries including banking, telecommunications, insurance, hospitality, transportation, and IT.