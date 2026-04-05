NAIA Developments has reinforced its leading position in the Egyptian market as it marks five years since its establishment from 2021 to 2026, after recording accelerated growth and tangible achievements on the ground. The company stated that these years represent a pivotal milestone in its journey, during which it developed its two flagship projects: "NAIA Bay" in Ras El Hekma on the North Coast, and "NAIA West" in Sheikh Zayed, within a strategic vision aimed at creating integrated residential communities based on quality and reliability, and building long-term relationships with clients and partners, in accordance with the highest international standards.

NAIA Developments explained that this phase represents a strategic turning point reflecting the growth and maturity it has achieved in the real estate market, reaffirming its position as one of the most prominent and serious developers in Egypt. The company added that this phase marks the official launch towards expansion and innovation in its future projects, reflecting its commitment to delivering pioneering projects that meet clients’ aspirations and align with the latest real estate development standards.

In this context, Eng. Hisham El-Danasoury, CEO and Chairman of NAIA Developments, said: “Over five years of intensive work, NAIA has been able to solidify its position as a distinguished developer in the Egyptian real estate market, thanks to a strict commitment to innovation and quality across all stages of construction and development, and the selection of strategic locations from day one, as NAIA was among the first developers to be present in the Ras El Hekma area.”

El-Danasoury added that NAIA is currently focused on implementing its ambitious strategic plan, which includes supporting the state’s urban development efforts, exploring expansion opportunities in East Cairo in line with its luxury standards, in addition to studying potential expansion opportunities outside Egypt. Furthermore, we are keen to adopt the latest architectural methods, implement smart home technologies, and deliver innovative designs for residential, administrative, and commercial units, ensuring the delivery of integrated projects that reflect our future vision.

El-Danasoury expressed his pride in what the company has achieved over the past years: “The company has always been keen to adhere to the highest levels of quality and excellence in all stages of the project, while providing an integrated residential experience focused on customer satisfaction, which represents the cornerstone of all our projects. We have managed to complete 95% of the first phase of ‘NAIA Bay’ project in Ras El Hekma, as the units of the first phase were delivered during 2025, reflecting our ability to transform plans and designs into tangible reality according to a tight schedule, with the ‘NAIA Bay’ project to be ready for operation and receiving customers in 2026. These achievements are the fruit of five years of diligent and continuous work.”

For his part, Mr. Mohamed Farag, Vice Chairman for the Commercial Sector at NAIA Developments, said: “Building on NAIA’s successes, the first phase of the ‘NAIA West’ project has reached 90% completion, with the construction of 100 units already finalized.

The first phase is scheduled for completion and delivery during 2026, amidst an accelerated execution pace throughout the year, reflecting our growing expertise in managing large-scale projects and achieving unprecedented commercial growth, alongside the operation of the ‘NAIA West’ project commencing operations and welcoming customers during the same year. Our steadfast commitment to our promises and timelines is the cornerstone that has enabled us to earn the satisfaction of all our clients and strengthen their confidence in the quality of our delivery. We are also currently working on transitioning to the operational phase.”

Within the framework of enhancing its position in global partnerships and delivering the best services within the “NAIA Bay” project, NAIA has concluded a strategic agreement with Accor Group to manage a hotel under the Swissôtel brand, making it the first hotel to become operational in Ras El Hekma, reaffirming the company’s commitment to the highest standards of hospitality and luxury. NAIA is also preparing to launch branded residential units within the project this year, further enhancing the company's position and confirms its ongoing commitment to innovation and providing luxurious residential solutions that meet the aspirations of both clients and investors.

In terms of design and engineering, NAIA has collaborated with the global company Crystal Lagoons to create crystalline lagoons, while Al-Ghoneimi Engineering Consultants was entrusted with the design and planning of the project, alongside ÖKOPLAN, which provided integrated design solutions for the built environments, ensuring the application of the highest standards of innovation and quality in all components of the project.

The list of global partnerships also includes cooperation with Fairmont Nile City Hotels, which operates and manages the Beach Clubhouse within the project, further enhancing the level of tourism services provided to residents and visitors.

As for the “NAIA West” project, NAIA has partnered with Kyme Alchemy to oversee the design and execution of the residential units, in parallel with its collaboration with RMC – Raafat Miller, a leader in comprehensive design and engineering consultancy in the Middle East, to develop the architectural concepts for the project, ensuring that both interior and exterior designs are in line with the highest standards of quality and architectural aesthetics.

Within the framework of enhancing digital services, NAIA has signed a partnership with Vodafone Egypt to provide high-speed internet, digital TV broadcasting, and landline services (Triple Play) across all project units, thereby raising the level of connectivity and smart services for residents and clients.

The company stressed that the past five years have witnessed tangible achievements in construction, strategic partnerships, and real estate development, confirming that its projects combine modern design, high quality, and strict adherence to delivery deadlines, while maintaining long-term relationships with clients and partners, reflecting its leading position and sustained confidence in the Egyptian market.

This strategic collaboration highlights NAIA’s commitment to excellence and quality, which directly benefits its clients. Partnerships with Kyme Alchemy and RMC – Raafat Miller, along with collaboration with Vodafone and Fairmont Hotels, ensure the design and execution of high-quality units, strategic locations, and integrated digital and residential services. All of this enhances client confidence and increases the long-term value of their units, while providing a refined residential experience that meets their current needs and takes into account their future investment.