Spanning 2800 sqm the new branch will feature a wide range of services aimed at enhancing the Guest experience by blurring the lines between online and brick and mortar

Through its unparalleled network across 144 cities and villages, and underpinned by a robust supply chain, Nahdi provides 97% of the Saudi population access to health and wellbeing products and services

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - Nahdi Medical Company, Saudi Arabia’s largest retail pharmacy chain and leading healthcare provider announced the launch of the Kingdom’s largest Nahdi flagship pharmacy in Riyadh, Olaya District on King Fahad Road, near to Tahlia Street. This comes as a strategic move towards bigger store formats allowing for an elevated retail experience and further cementing Nahdi’s promise of always placing its guests at the heart of every decision, fueling consistent innovation at Nahdi.

A key service offered at the new pharmacy is a Nahdi express clinic, where Guests can access primary health care services, such as preliminary tests and examinations by a clinical pharmacist. The move is an evolution of the company’s network of non-urgent care centers, which is expected to grow significantly in the medium term.

Speaking towards this feat, Eng. Yasser Joharji, CEO at Nahdi Medical Company said, “Our flagship pharmacies allow us to cater to the comprehensive needs of our guests, by providing them with a superior shopping experience and access to the full range of health and wellbeing products and services thereby adding beats to their lives every day. At Nahdi, we place our Guests at the heart of every decision, and the new pharmacy is designed in accordance with this mandate. Having blurred the lines between online and conventional brick and mortar, we provide a guest experience that combines the best of the digital and retail space.”

The new pharmacy, spanning 2800 sqm, will be equipped with a wide spectrum of services enhancing guest convenience and access to care. These include:

Curbside pickup: order delivered to guest vehicles in parking lot

Pharmacy-to-home delivery service: allowing guests to order from the comfort of their homes

E-pharmacist service: online consultation with a Nahdi pharmacist to get product recommendations best suited for guests based on their account information

Telesales: facilitating 2-hour delivery following contact with the Guest Care Center

Medication adherence service: provides prescription refill reminders and e-consultations to chronic patients

Self-checkout (scan & go) service: reduces waiting time by allowing barcode scanning and payment through the Nahdi app

Wave & learn: a smart solution displaying product information as needed

Skin analyzer: An AI-based skin analyzing solution that recommends suitable skin products

Entertainment: a library, cinema and play area for kids

Over the years, the company has won the trust of tens of millions of guests by consistently meeting their needs for essential health products and solutions through its presence across 144 cities and villages. This enables the company to offer its distinctive range of products and services, as well as expert health advice to over 97% of the Kingdom’s population. As a result, Nahdi enjoys a leading market share across all categories of pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical products which has also been recognized on a global stage through a plethora of awards.

The company’s robust supply chain and distribution network ensures sustained availability of the highest quality pharmaceutical inventory throughout the Kingdom, allowing the delivery of services and products within record time.

For further information regarding Nahdi and its services, kindly visit https://www.nahdi.sa/

About Nahdi Medical Company (Nahdi)

Nahdi Medical Company is a purpose-driven healthcare and wellbeing company with a heart. It is the largest retail pharmacy chain in Saudi Arabia with a growing healthcare services platform. The Company was established in 1986 as a sole proprietor of two stores in Jeddah and today, operates 1,151 stores in 144 cities in Saudi Arabia, including two polyclinics and seven express clinics.

Serving more than 30 million Guests yearly via more than 100 million transactions, Nahdi’s Guest-centric philosophy ensures all Guests have access to high quality and competitively priced products and services across healthcare, medicine, wellness, mom & baby products, beauty and other FMCG goods. Leveraging the latest technologies and supply chain innovations, Nahdi aims to bring the full health and wellness ecosystem to the fingertips and doorsteps of all its Guests.

Nahdi empowers and equips its employees with in-depth training opportunities across the business, to ensure every employee unlocks their potential. Beyond the business, Nahdi always looks to make a positive impact on the community through thoughtful and meaningful corporate social responsibility initiatives from awareness campaigns to personalized health solutions.

Over the past 35 years, Nahdi has received numerous awards and has been celebrated for its positive work culture and commitment to local communities. Highlights include being consistently ranked Top 20 “Great Place to Work" in Asia & KSA since 2014 and ‘Best Community Development Award at the Gulf Sustainability and CSR Awards’ in 2018.

Nahdi exists to add beats to its Guests’ lives every day.

For more information, please visit: www.nahdi.sa/en

