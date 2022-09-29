Dubai, UAE: Union Coop’s community mall in Nadd Al Hamar area, Dubai is now open, comprising of a hypermarket and 43 shops, with a built-up area of 169,007 sq. ft. This comes within the framework of its plans and strategies for expansion to the delight of Cooperative’s shareholders and shoppers. With this opening, the number of Union Coop branches has reached 24 in various strategic locations in Dubai.

*Inauguration*

The new mall was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Union Coop, H.E. Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, Board of Directors, and the CEO of Union Coop, H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, in the presence of the Division and Departments' directors and many employees of Union Coop, along with officials and suppliers, in addition to shoppers and consumers from different segments of the society.

*Promotion*

On the occasion of the opening of its 24th branch in Nad Al Hamar Mall, Union Coop is offering discounts for 5 days, starting from September 29 to October 3, 2022, with discounts reaching up to 70% on wide range of food and non-food products, to delight consumers with competitive prices and offering provisions of many options for all basic commodities, which are mostly consumed by the public at discounted prices. It should be noted that all the commodities available in the cooperative are original and compatible with high-quality standards and specifications.

H.E. Majid Hamad Rahma Al Shamsi, the Chairman of Union Coop affirmed that the opening of the new mall comes in light of the development witnessed by the retail sector in the country, and it keeps pace with the rapid recovery of the local economy, which requires meeting the desires and requirements of consumers of all categories. Moreover, the cooperative has taken it upon itself to contribute to supporting the planning and leading the economic development by expanding the scope of its services, centers and branches to offer an exceptional shopping experience for citizens and residents, and to meet the strategic stock of consumables for the emirate.

He added that the cooperative holds the ambition to develop its business, all of which are consistent with its objectives set to enter the markets and practice economic work to maintain market balance and support its business, initiatives and ideas to launch its business successfully and in a sustainable manner which is following the standards of the global economy and international changes.

In turn, the CEO of Union Coop, H.E. Khalid Humaid Bin Diban Al Falasi, said that with the opening of the new Nad Al Hamar Mall, the number of cooperative’s branches has increased to 24 spread strategically throughout the Emirate of Dubai, pointing out that the new mall took into account during its establishment the application of the best engineering standards and international architectural designs that offer consumers a comfortable, seamless and unique shopping experience. Pointing out that the mall will make a quantum leap in meeting the requirements of all societal groups due to its privileged location, especially the residents living in Nadd Al Hamar and adjacent areas, despite the presence of competitors in the area.

Moreover, the CEO indicated that Union Coop has plans to spread and grow for the benefit of shareholders and customers, as it aims through the opening of new branches and commercial center(s)/Malls to raise the stock ratio and provide all the necessary local and international products for the residents of Dubai with high-quality specifications and at reasonable prices, pointing out that all the shops in the mall were rented in record time and the percentage of occupancy is now 100%.

The new mall falls under the ‘Community malls’ category, with 100% of its construction work complete and a total built-up area of 169,007 sq. ft. It extends over a land area of 117,349 sq. ft. and consists of two floors, (ground and first), as the ground floor contains 26 shops and 3 kiosks, while the first floor contains 17 stores with a total commercial area of 21,331 sq. ft. and 4 kiosks. The first floor also contains the Union Coop hypermarket covering an area of 42,943 sq. ft.

The mall also contains 157 parking spaces, in addition to outdoor parking spaces. It should be noted that the operating hours of the malls is from 6:30 AM until 2:00 AM.

-Ends-