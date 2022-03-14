LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – My Nametags, the UK’s leading providers of premier nametags are pleased to announce the expansion of their global presence in the Middle East Region, UAE, and GCC. They have been recognised as UK’s #1 choice for nametags and NameLabels.

Their rates are competitive starting at USD 24.95, SAR 99.95, and AED 99.95 for 56 sticker labels. Customers can now design their own labels which are suitable for stationery, shoes, clothing, school uniforms, care labels, equipment, toys, socks, and underwear. There is a nametag for everyone and this customization option allows schools, organizations, businesses, and individual customers to design a sticker as per their choice and need.

My Nametags labels are designed for everyday rough use at school. They stay on the surface even after multiple washes. They are small in size but the details are quite visible. Details such as the student name, class, and house name can be added. Parents can also choose to add their phone number for added security. The color stickers can be stuck easily on the uniforms, ties, socks, shoes, lunch boxes, PE bags, books, and other school supplies. When stuck on the care labels of the clothes, these labels can stay on for years together.

The best feature of these nametags is that they can be bent easily over curved items. Parents often spend a lot of money buying the same things over and over again just because these items are lost, misplaced, or taken by others. These labels will allow them to cut down on those costs and also keep others from taking the things intentionally or unintentionally. Fortunately, these labels are designed to get the lost items returned to the owners. It saves a lot of time for teachers and support staff at school.

My Nametags currently offers tags in the form of stickers, iron-on labels, mini stickers, maxi stickers, and wall stickers. The iron-on labels are great for uniforms and other garments. These labels are bestsellers because they can be ironed directly onto the clothing in just a few seconds. These labels come with a 10-year guarantee, they are 100% waterproof, wear and tear-resistant, and will definitely last beyond a few school years. The mini stickers come in a set of 175 stickers and are great for a large number of items. The maxi stickers come in a set of 21 labels and are perfect for school bags, lunch boxes, bottles, etc. All of these stickers and labels can be totally customised.

To learn more visit https://www.mynametags.ae/schools-nursery-pta

-Ends-

About My Nametags

My Nametags is the provider of the best nametags in the world. Made in the UK, these tags are recognised for their premium British quality. The company has sold its nametags to customers in more than 130 countries in the last fifteen years. Started by Lars B. Anderson in 2004, this company has received numerous business awards and waswas also presented the most prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade by Prince Charles in 2018. They are now the market leaders in the UK and expanding their geographical footprint.

Contact

My Nametags – London, United Kingdom

Email: Info@mynametags.ae

Website: https://www.mynametags.ae/