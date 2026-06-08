Dubai - MRI Software has been selected by Khadamat, a UAE-based integrated facilities management (FM) provider, to support the standardisation of facilities management operations across its growing portfolio in the United Arab Emirates. Established in 2007, Khadamat is a strategic joint venture between Solutions+ (a Mubadala company) and Serco.

As FM providers in the Middle East face rising service expectations and increasingly complex portfolios, many are investing in cloud-based platforms to improve visibility, operational control and scalability.

Khadamat chose MRI Software’s facilities management solution as part of its wider cloud strategy. The implementation will consolidate multiple help desks and FM systems onto a single SaaS platform, creating a more connected and consistent environment across the business.

“As our portfolio continues to grow across the Emirates, consistency and operational visibility have become increasingly important,” said Graeme Flaws, General Manager of Khadamat. “Moving to a cloud-based platform strengthens our ability to scale efficiently and deliver a more consistent service experience for clients.”

The rollout of MRI’s FM solution spans 15 client portfolios across the UAE. More than 500 site-based team members will use the platform to support day-to-day facilities management activities across multiple locations and contracts.

“MRI helps facilities management organisations standardise operations and gain real-time visibility across complex, multisite portfolios,” said Schalk Vorster, Regional Director for the Middle East at MRI Software. “We’re proud to support Khadamat as it advances its cloud strategy and scales a more connected, consistent approach to service delivery across the UAE.”

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s open, intelligent platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the proptech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.



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