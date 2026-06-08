DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES — Capital.com, the global online trading platform, has enabled an MCP Server plugin that gives clients access to the platform from within their chosen AI assistant environment. This is a free, open-source tool that links a trader’s Capital.com account directly to an AI assistant on their computer. Compatible with tools such as Codex, Claude Desktop, or Cursor, the integration brings live market data, open positions, portfolio exposure, historical prices, and aggregated client sentiment into the research environment a client is already working in, removing the need to switch platforms between analysis and execution.

Clients can place trades directly from within their AI assistant, with all orders passing through a mandatory two-step preview and confirmation sequence before execution. Having that context in one place supports more considered decision-making, particularly where time constraints would otherwise limit the scope of review before acting.

The MCP Server operates as a locally run tool on the client’s own device. Capital.com does not control the AI environments with which this tool is compatible, and clients should review the data and privacy terms of any AI assistant they choose to use. The MCP Server does not make or suggest trading decisions. All trading decisions remain with the client. The tool does not alter or reduce the risks associated with CFD trading. Clients can test all MCP functionality in a demo environment before connecting to a live account.

Commenting on the new MCP Server configuration, Sasha Gubochkin, Chief Product Officer, Capital.com, said:

“Our clients already use AI tools to do market research. The question we asked was: what happens to the quality of a decision between the moment someone forms a view and the moment they act on it? If the answer is ‘they switch platforms, lose context, and execute under different conditions than they analysed’, that is a structural problem. This integration is designed to help close that gap, not to make trading faster, but to make the path from research to decision more coherent.”

Tarik Chebib, CEO, MENA, Capital.com, added:

"The UAE has been deliberate about building the right infrastructure for responsible AI adoption, and this integration reflects that direction. Clients in the MENA region accessing this tool do so through a CMA-regulated platform, with the same governance and client protections that apply across every aspect of our service. What the tool changes is not the nature of the market — it changes how much information a client can bring to a decision before they act. That distinction only holds if the tool sits within a proper regulatory framework. Ours does."

What the Capital.com MCP Server supports

Live market data across forex, crypto, commodities, and indices

Real-time portfolio review including open positions, working orders, and exposure

Historical price data and client sentiment

Built-in 2-step trade preview and confirmation for order placement

Compatible with leading AI research and coding environments

Free for existing Capital.com clients, no additional subscription required

The MCP Server is available now at no additional cost to eligible clients across Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC, authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA). Setup documentation for all supported AI environments is available at https://help.capitalccmena.com/hc/en-us/articles/34503224230674-How-to-set-up-the-Capital-com-AI-MCP-Server

Capital.com is not legally liable for the MCP described nor the behaviour of the LLMs.

Press Contact:

Shamillia Sivathambu, Head of PR, Capital.com

Shamillia.sivathambu@capital.com

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a global, regulated financial company established in 2016. It operates a technology-led platform providing access to financial markets, designed to support deliberate and informed decision-making.

The company’s operating model is structured around regulatory compliance, governance, and operational discipline. Platform design emphasises clarity, information sequencing, and risk awareness, with features intended to limit unnecessary urgency and support considered market participation.

Capital.com operates across multiple jurisdictions under established regulatory frameworks. The company’s focus is on long-term consistency, resilience, and stability across market conditions, including periods of heightened volatility.

Capital.com maintains operational offices in major financial and business centres, including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Milan, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, Nairobi, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under license number 20200000176. CC Kenya Securities Limited trading as Capital.com is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya under license number 244.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.comThis press release is for media use only. It’s not intended for individual investors and doesn’t include personal advice or recommendations.

DISCLAIMER

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Depending on the company, between 60% - 79.58% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com Group. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Crypto Derivatives are not available to Retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd. Spread bets are available only to UK clients.

The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Capital Com (UK) Limited (“CCUK”) is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 10506220. CCUK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), under registration number 793714. Capital Com Group Ltd is incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with registration number ΗΕ 446198 and is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (License Number 463/25). Capital Com SV Investments Limited (“CCSV”) is registered in Cyprus with company registration number 354252. CCSV is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a limited liability company (company number 209236B) registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry on Securities Business by the Securities by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas (“SCB”) with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), under licence number 20200000176.

Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided.

The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance.

To the extent permitted by law, in no event shall Capital.com (or any affiliate or employee) have any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information provided. Any person acting on the information does so entirely at their own risk.

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