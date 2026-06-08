Sharjah, UAE — American University of Sharjah (AUS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zayed Education Foundation, creating a formal basis for joint initiatives that expand opportunities for students, faculty and the wider community.

Under the agreement, the two institutions will explore cooperation on a scholarship program for AUS students, research clusters, endowed research chairs, postdoctoral fellowships, PhD grants, innovation and entrepreneurship projects, leadership development, professional growth and community engagement.

AUS is now included among the participating universities under the Ruwwad Zayed Program, a merit-based university scholarship for high-potential Emirati and Arab youth based in the UAE pursuing master’s degrees in priority fields for the region. The program provides full academic funding, tailored leadership development and comprehensive support services designed to strengthen scholars’ academic, personal and professional growth. AUS programs currently listed under Ruwwad Zayed include the Master of Arts in International Studies, Master of Urban Planning, Master of Science in Machine Learning and Master of Science in Economics and Policy.

“This MoU reflects the kind of purposeful partnership that creates lasting value for students, universities and the wider UAE community,” said Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS. “Our collaboration with Zayed Education Foundation brings together access, academic excellence and national impact. By linking scholarship support with research, innovation and leadership development, we are helping create pathways for talented students to pursue advanced study, contribute to priority fields and develop the skills needed to serve society with purpose. AUS is proud to be listed under the Ruwwad Zayed Program and to support an initiative that invests in the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.”

A Zayed Education Foundation spokesperson said: “We are pleased to formalise our partnership with American University of Sharjah, reflecting our shared commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of investing in human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable development. The Ruwwad Zayed program is a flagship initiative that brings this partnership to life, empowering talented youth with the knowledge, values and global perspective needed to lead with purpose. Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen leadership and foster a generation capable of driving inclusive growth and prosperity.”

The partnership reflects AUS’ continued commitment to building strategic collaborations that expand opportunities for students and faculty, strengthen research and innovation ecosystems and connect academic excellence with real-world impact. Through its partnerships with government entities, foundations, industry and community organizations, AUS continues to create new pathways for scholarships, research funding, entrepreneurship, professional development and student success, reinforcing its role as a leading institution contributing to the UAE’s knowledge economy and future-ready talent agenda.

For more information about AUS, visit www.aus.edu.

For more information about the Ruwwad Zayed Program, visit www.zayededucationfoundation.org/en/scholarships/ruwwad-zayed.

For more information, please contact: Samar Saeed, Assistant Manager for Public Relations, Office of Strategic Communications and Marketing at AUS, +971 6 515 2362, smahmoud@aus.edu

About AUS

American University of Sharjah (AUS) was founded in 1997 by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Sharjah. Inspired by his vision, AUS was established as a leading educational institution dedicated to advancing society through academic excellence, research, innovation and meaningful collaboration with industry and culture.

Today, under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, AUS is further enhancing its position regionally and globally by driving innovative research, expanding academic programs and strengthening global partnerships.

Ranked consistently among the top 3 percent of universities in the Arab region (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2026), AUS is also recognized globally, ranking among the top 18 percent of ranked universities in the world (QS World University Rankings, 2026).

AUS offers 33 undergraduate majors, 48 minors, 21 master’s programs and eight PhD programs through four academic units: the College of Architecture, Art and Design; College of Arts and Sciences; College of Engineering; and School of Business Administration.

The university is licensed and its degree programs are accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, with additional international accreditations from respected bodies including ABET, AACSB and NAAB.

Home to students from over 100 nationalities, AUS provides a dynamic and inclusive learning environment where students are empowered to become impactful leaders, innovators and changemakers.

AUS delivers an exceptional educational experience, combining rigorous academic standards with rich cultural diversity and practical, real-world applications, with world-class facilities, renowned faculty and a dynamic academic community.

About Zayed Education Foundation

The Zayed Education Foundation, which was launched with the support and oversight of the National Projects Office of the Presidential Court, invests in and connects purpose-driven young leaders from across the UAE, the Arab world and beyond, empowering them to shape a future rooted in values and service. Guided by the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Foundation redefines leadership through a distinctly regional lens – one that unites heritage with innovation and character with capability. Through transformative programs in education, leadership, research, and collaboration, it aims to empower 100,000 young people by 2035 to lead with integrity, empathy, and purpose.