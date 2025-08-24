Muscat: NBO Muzn Islamic has announced offering Shari’ah-compliant home financing solutions tailored for self-employed customers, small business owners and freelancers across the Sultanate.

With a competitive profit rate and financing tenure of up to 25 years, Muzn Islamic Banking's home financing is designed to provide flexibility and peace of mind while ensuring a quick and seamless approval process. Customers can also benefit from convenient repayment options, including cheque payments.

Commenting on the offer, Salima Obaid Issa Al-Marzoqi, Assistant General Manager and Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said, " At Muzn Islamic Banking, we believe that home ownership should be available and accessible for all hardworking individuals, regardless of their employment status. Therefore, we are committed to offer inclusive financial solutions that cater to real needs. By supporting self-employed customers, we are not only addressing an underserved segment but we are also reinforcing our role as a partner in their long-term financial journey."

This offering reflects Muzn Islamic Banking’s broader strategy to raise awareness and position itself as a supportive Islamic banking partner that understands and adapts to the evolving needs of the community.

For more information on Muzn Islamic Banking’s Shari’ah-compliant home financing solutions, visit www.muzn.om, call 24 770 000 or visit your nearest NBO Muzn branch.