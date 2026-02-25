Dubai, UAE: MRI Software, a global leader in real estate solutions and services, has been named winner of the Dubai Tech Expansion Award at the Global PropTech & ConTech Awards in the Middle East. This award recognises an international technology company making a significant impact on Dubai’s innovation landscape and reinforces its position in the region’s rapidly evolving PropTech market.

Recognition for this achievement reflects MRI’s accelerated growth across the Middle East and its continued investment in the region, including deeper client engagement and AI-enabled innovation across its technology solutions tailored to the needs of Middle Eastern real estate and facilities management organisations. This strategic focus aligns with MRI’s broader regional growth strategy, reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting digital transformation across the UAE and wider Middle East through locally delivered expertise and globally proven technology.

MRI is powering organisations across Dubai’s real estate market to modernise operations, centralise data and deliver measurable improvements in service performance, compliance and operational efficiency. Through its intelligent, open and connected solutions, MRI supports property owners, occupiers and facilities management providers in driving innovation at scale; from automating complex workflows and integrating enterprise systems, to improving visibility, governance and decision-making across large and diverse portfolios.

Commenting on the award, Robert Stringer, Managing Director for Middle East at MRI Software, said, “We are delighted to receive the Dubai Tech Expansion Award. This accolade reflects the incredible growth we’ve achieved in the region and the impact our PropTech software is making across the Middle East. It’s a proud moment for our teams who have worked tirelessly to support clients, drive innovation and strengthen MRI’s presence in this rapidly evolving market. Their dedication is the real engine behind this success.”

The company’s growing footprint in the region is further supported by strong client adoption, with MRI working alongside more than 150 organisations to help shape the future of facilities and asset management across the Middle East. These deployments are delivering tangible outcomes, including improved SLA performance, reduced manual processes, enhanced compliance, and providing greater operational control and cost savings, contributing to a more digitally mature and resilient real estate sector.

“As Dubai continues to set the pace as a global hub for innovation, smart infrastructure and digital excellence, we’re excited for what’s ahead as we continue to expand, invest and deliver AI-powered technology that helps shape the future of real estate across the region.” concluded Stringer.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate solutions and industry data that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s intelligent, open platform empowers owners, operators, agents and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to stay ahead in rapidly changing markets. A trailblazer in the PropTech industry, MRI serves more than six million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realise their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit www.mrisoftware.com/ae

