Dubai, UAE: Step into a world of sophistication as ALTA Real Estate Development announces the official sales launch of Mr. C Residences Downtown—a collection of exclusive homes that bring the timeless elegance of the Mr. C legacy to life in Dubai’s vibrant Downtown district.

This is more than just a residence; it’s an invitation to experience a lifestyle where European charm meets modern urban refinement. Developed in collaboration with the renowned Mr. C brand with Ignazio and Maggio Cipriani, Mr. C Residences Downtown promises bespoke design, exceptional service, and unmatched amenities.

"With Mr. C Residences Downtown, we are once again redefining branded living in Dubai—blending heritage, hospitality, and elevated design to create a one-of-a-kind residential experience. This project reflects our vision to set new standards in luxury and bring world-class brands to the heart of the city," said Abdulla Al Tayer, Managing Director of ALTA Real Estate Development.

Set in one of the city’s most coveted locations, the property offers breathtaking views, seamless functionality, and premium services such as 24-hour concierge, valet, and access to the Mr. C Residences app. Signature amenities include:

A private cinema and golf simulator

Holistic Spa, gym and yoga studios

Podcast studio and creators’ space

State-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities

Business lounge

A luxurious 57th-floor event lounge with panoramic views

Architected by Arquitectonica and designed by 1508 London, the tower’s striking exterior and refined interiors capture the spirit of timeless sophistication while blending effortlessly with Dubai’s dynamic skyline.

“It has been a joy to collaborate with renowned developer Alta Real Estate and the visionary Cipriani brothers once again. The Mr. C ethos echoes through every detail of the architectural envelope to achieve the ultimate luxury living destination. From the moment you see its sleek, slender façade gracefully towering in the distance, to arriving in the double-height lobby, and all the way up to its stunning rooftop, coming home becomes an experience unlike any other.” – Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Founding Principal, Arquitectonica

Be a part of the Mr. C legacy within one of Dubai’s most prestigious addresses. Limited residences are available, with prices starting at AED 8.1 million. Learn more at www.mrcresidencesdowntown.com