Property maintenance services provider mplus has launched total commercial kitchen maintenance solutions as part of the company's ongoing commitment to providing industry-leading services to its clients. With over 12 years of experience providing a comprehensive range of home and property maintenance services, the latest service offering from mplus will accommodate the maintenance needs of commercial kitchens of any size across the UAE.

The new total kitchen maintenance solutions by mplus cater to the specific requirements of commercial kitchens, including restaurant, hotel, catering and institutional kitchens. The solutions include preventative maintenance, customised annual maintenance contracts, full-time access to technicians and technical support, and a full range of cleaning services. mplus also offers equipment service and repairs, installation, and spare part supply to ensure the operational efficiency of clients' commercial kitchens.

With the introduction of this service, commercial kitchen operators will benefit from regular inspections and maintenance to extend the life span of equipment, optimise performance, increase efficiencies and enable cost-savings on repairs. Additionally, mplus' team of technicians offers 24-hour support seven days a week to ensure operational functionality with minimal downtime and disruptions to commercial kitchens. The company's customised annual maintenance contracts will provide commercial kitchens with flexible and tailored solutions based on the client's specific requirements, including scheduled visits and routine maintenance to ensure equipment's efficiency and performance. The property maintenance service provider will also provide deep and regular commercial kitchen cleaning services in compliance with the UAE's health, safety and sanitation regulations.

Commenting on the introduction of the company's latest service, Shariq Ahmad, associate director at mplus, said: "We are thrilled to now offer total commercial kitchen maintenance solutions to our valued clients. As a leading property maintenance service provider, we work alongside several facilities that provide catering services and meal preparation. Our ongoing dedication to customer satisfaction has led us to offer this new service, and we are confident it will further enhance our efforts to provide property maintenance excellence for both existing and new customers."

Ruban Thatheus, sales and operations manager at mplus, added: "mplus is committed to delivering industry-leading services that benefit our clients. With our total commercial kitchen maintenance solutions, our clients will benefit from cost savings, increased operational efficiencies and improved equipment lifespans due to regular maintenance and repairs, if required. Our team of skilled technicians is highly qualified and undergoes ongoing training in installation, maintenance and repair of commercial kitchen equipment to ensure our clients receive service excellence."

In addition to total commercial kitchen maintenance solutions, mplus delivers high-quality property maintenance services, including air conditioning, electrical, and plumbing, as well as cleaning, painting, pest control, and move-in-move-out services to a diverse range of clients.

About mplus

Established in 2011, mplus provides a comprehensive range of home and property maintenance services across the United Arab Emirates. The mplus team comprises highly professional and qualified staff and technicians, giving customers the confidence that all services provided are of the highest quality and meet international safety standards. Giving customers unrivalled flexibility in their choice of services, mplus offers stand-alone, single services, or for added value, monthly and annual maintenance packages.

As a part of the Emrill Group, mplus operates to the highest international standards and is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. mplus customers are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre. Customers also benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.mplus.ae