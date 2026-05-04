Cairo, Egypt – Mountain View announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Creative Industry Summit (C-S) to host the upcoming 28th edition at Heartwork, within iCity New Cairo project, in June. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Egypt’s Creative Economy & Ecosystem and providing integrated spaces that foster ideas, collaboration, and new opportunities.

Building on an existing relationship, the partnership brings together Heartwork’s dynamic business environment with Creative Industry Summit’s role as a leading platform for the creative industries. Together, they aim to enable meaningful industry connections, support industry growth, and further position Heartwork as a key destination for creative and professional events.

The strategic partnership agreement was signed by Sherif Saleh, Managing Director Mountain View International & Commercial Real Estate, and Mai Salama, Founding Partner of Creative Industry Summit, in the presence of Eng. Wael Lotfy, Co-CEO of Mountain View.

“This partnership with Mountain View marks a new chapter for the Creative Industry Summit. Bringing C-S to Heartwork is not just about the venue, it’s about co-creating an ecosystem where creativity, business, and innovation converge at scale.” added Mai Salama, Founding Partner of Creative Industry Summit. “Together, we are shaping a platform that empowers the creative community, unlocks new forms of collaboration, and actively contributes to the future of Egypt’s creative economy.”

Sherif Saleh, Managing Director Mountain View International & Commercial Real Estate, said: "We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Creative Industry Summit, a highly influential platform that brings together some of the brightest minds and leading experts in the creative industries. This partnership reflects our belief in the importance of supporting Egypt's creative communities and our commitment to providing inspiring spaces that foster creativity, interaction, the exchange of ideas, and new opportunities for growth. Heartwork is the ideal destination for major events, serving as a vibrant platform where business, creativity, and integrated experiences come together. Through iCity New Cairo, we continue to develop communities that are livable from day one, supporting new ways of living, working, and connecting. This is not just another edition; it is a true shift in energy and vision, and an open invitation to explore what comes next."

Creative Industry Summit Annual Festival 2026 will introduce a reimagined experience and format designed to move beyond conventional conferences, bringing together leaders, creators, and innovators for meaningful dialogue and collaboration. From design and media to content and storytelling, Creative Industry Summit will spotlight the creative economy as a critical engine of growth, innovation, and cultural influence, while exploring how creativity and technology can work together to unlock new opportunities.

Mountain View continues to advance the development of Heartwork as one of the key dynamic components within iCity New Cairo. The company has announced the delivery of Phase 1, with Phase 2 currently underway and scheduled for completion within the year, reflecting strong construction progress and the project’s readiness to host a wider range of major events.

About Mountain View for Development and Real Estate Investment

Mountain View is a leading Egyptian company founded in 2005 with the aim of developing integrated urban communities. The Company adopted a unique vision, ‘Bringing life to land and spreading happiness around us,’ by applying the ‘Science of Happiness and Innovation’ in its projects and implementing them according to global standards. Over more than 20 years of urban development, Mountain View, within the framework of its mission ‘Together building a lighthouse to inspire towards meaningful, happy communities,’ has successfully developed more than 20 distinctive projects in three main destinations: West Cairo, East Cairo, and coastal areas overlooking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, led by a team of experts and outstanding calibers. As part of its strategy to spread the concept of the Science of Happiness and Innovation, Mountain View is constantly working to apply this approach beyond the Egyptian market. In 2024, the company launched Mountain View KSA in cooperation with leading real estate developers in Saudi Arabia, reflecting its ambitious expansion vision. The company is committed to delivering the latest architectural and engineering designs and innovative concepts, such as "The Lighthouse", the first place dedicated to community happiness, which operates its distinguished projects, allowing families to "Experience Happiness”.

About Creative Industry Summit

Creative Industry Summit was launched in 2014 as Egypt's first and only platform dedicated to the creative industries, attracting hundreds of leading professionals from around the world. For the past 12 years, C-S has enriched creative thinking, provided advanced training opportunities for young talents, and helped cultivate a new generation of innovative professionals capable of advancing their industries and adapting to rapid change. Through forecasting future industry trends and preparing participants to navigate and leverage them, C-S continues to play a leading role in shaping the future of the creative economy. C-S activities include the Cairo Annual Festival, which serves as the platform’s cornerstone in the creative economy. Held every year, it stands as the largest gathering for creative pioneers, major corporations, advertising agencies, and industry leaders in Egypt. Additionally, the brand expanded to Riyadh, launching its first edition in 2022 to a warm reception from the Kingdom’s creative community. Furthermore, the Ramadan Awards – People’s Choice have been held annually since 2023, gaining widespread acclaim from Egypt’s artistic scene and enjoying consistent growth in public voting. C-S maintains its dedicated vision to fostering the creative economy across Egypt and MENA through education, training, and continuous networking.