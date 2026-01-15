Mott MacDonald has opened its new office in Riyadh, strengthening its local operations and commitment to long-term investment in Saudi Arabia.

The global engineering, management and development consultancy is relocating to a larger space for its regional headquarters. Through this move, Mott MacDonald will be able to enhance its strategic support for key clients and deliver an expanding pipeline of high-value projects in KSA and the wider Middle East.

Mott MacDonald’s standalone Saudi business was formed in 2022, helping to drive a significant period of growth for the business. It is a key partner on Saudi’s giga projects, supporting the planning, design and delivery of world-class buildings, energy and transport infrastructure as part of Saudi Vision 2030.

The firm was also recently appointed by Matarat Holding as Airports Masterplan Framework consultant, advising on the future development of 25 airports across Saudi Arabia.

The new office was officially opened by Dr Alice Burt, the UK's Deputy Head of Mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Cathy Travers, group managing director of Mott MacDonald. Located in Hamad Tower, the space will enable Mott MacDonald to accelerate its recruitment drive in KSA with a strong emphasis on hiring Saudi nationals while continuing to attract international experts. Its expanded team of multidisciplinary specialists will support on projects across energy, water, sports and entertainment venues and land development.

Jonathan Looker, managing director of Mott MacDonald in Saudi Arabia, said: “Our strengthened presence in Riyadh will help us to deliver an expanding pipeline of high‑profile, multidisciplinary projects across the Kingdom. This investment allows us to scale-up delivery, accelerate talent development and deepen local technical leadership so we can better support Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure ambitions and long‑term growth.”

Cathy Travers, group managing director of Mott MacDonald, said: “It’s great to see our team moving into a new regional headquarters because it signals that our strategy of long-term, focused growth in Saudi Arabia is working. We continue to invest in broadening and deepening our local expertise and supporting the team with some of our very best global talent. This enables us to deliver technically excellent, innovative and sustainable solutions that create real lasting value for our clients and ultimately Saudi Arabia.”

