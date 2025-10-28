Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dell Technologies to accelerate the development of next-generation cloud infrastructure through advanced AI capabilities. The collaboration underscores Moro Hub’s commitment to enabling a secure, intelligent, and future-ready digital ecosystem for organizations across the UAE. The MoU was signed in the presence of Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf at Dell Technologies.

Under this strategic agreement, Moro Hub will leverage Dell’s end-to-end AI infrastructure and PowerEdge Servers to enhance its cloud platform performance and efficiency. By integrating advanced computing and data management solutions, Moro Hub aims to empower enterprises with faster insights, optimized operations, and scalable AI-enabled services across industries.

Eng. Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, said: “Our collaboration with Dell Technologies represents a pivotal step in strengthening Moro Hub’s AI-driven cloud infrastructure. It reinforces our strategic focus on building digital capabilities that elevate enterprise performance and customer experience. Through this collaboration, we continue to advance our mission to deliver secure, sustainable, and intelligent solutions that support Dubai’s vision of a digital and smart economy.”

Walid Yehia, Managing Director, South Gulf at Dell Technologies, commented: “Dell Technologies remains dedicated to supporting partners such as Moro Hub in their digital transformation journeys. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and scalability through cutting-edge AI infrastructure, contributing to the UAE’s digital advancement and global competitiveness.”

The collaboration will enable Moro Hub to deliver high-performance cloud solutions that combine agility with intelligence, meeting the evolving needs of public and private sector organizations. The initiative aligns with the UAE’s strategic objectives to foster technological innovation, strengthen digital resilience, and accelerate the adoption of AI across key sectors.