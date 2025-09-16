Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Money20/20 MiddleEast officially opened today at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, Malham, marking a historic moment for the global and regional financial technology sector. With more than 450 global and regional fintech brands, and 1,050+ investors from around the globe, the event is the largest and most influential fintech gathering ever held in the Middle East.

The major event is hosted under the patronage of H.E. Mohammed Aljadaan, KSA’s Minister of Finance and Chairman of the Financial Sector Development Program Committee. His Excellency opened proceedings on the main stage highlighting how the event reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a global fintech hub aligned with Vision 2030. During the opening remarks, H.E. explained why the Saudi capital market is among the fastest-growing globally, with its total value surpassing SAR 2.4 trillion by the end of Q2 2025. Digital payments in the Kingdom have surged from 18% in 2016 to 79% by the end of last year. The number of active fintech companies has also doubled, reaching 280 firms by mid-2025.

H.E. Ayman M. Al-Sayari, Governor of the Saudi Central Bank, underscored the importance of cross-border collaboration in building resilient financial ecosystems. He emphasised that in today’s interconnected world, no financial system can thrive in isolation. The fintech sector, he noted, is driving transformation across the entire financial services landscape, from artificial intelligence to human-centered innovation. Collaboration will be essential for ensuring emerging technologies receive the support needed to scale responsibly and inclusively. H.E. also pointed out that the number of fintech companies in Saudi Arabia has tripled since 2022, with significant growth expected in the coming years.

As part of Saudi Arabia’s evolving national payments ecosystem, SAMA announced the official launch of Google Play enabled by MADA. This marks a significant milestone in expanding digital accessibility and consumer convenience. Alipay+ has been successfully enabled for 2026, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to integrating global payment platforms and enhancing cross-border financial connectivity.

Day one of the event featured some important announcements for the fintech industry. Tamara, a leading fintech company headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, widely recognised as the first Saudi fintech unicorn, announced that is has secured a new asset backed facility of up to $2.4 billion USD.

Money 20/20 Middle East highlighted how Saudi Arabia’s capital markets are undergoing a profound transformation, driven by digital innovation and regulatory foresight. The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has embraced artificial intelligence, deploying algorithms that have reduced false positives significantly, marking a leap in data processing efficiency. The asset management industry has surged in assets under management - more than double its size five years ago - with projections suggesting it could reach SAR 2 trillion by 2030. To support this growth, CMA has introduced the Kingdom’s first omnibus system, enabling asset management for smaller clients, and launched the most significant pension reform in Saudi history.

The event also revealed how Saudi Arabia is building an offshore licensing regime and preparing to roll out a flexible funds framework, further enhancing its global competitiveness. The reforms position Saudi capital markets not only as regional leaders but as active players on the global financial stage.

Tarmeez Capital, a Saudi fintech platform licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), announced the launch of its new brand identity. The rebrand reflects the company’s vision to deliver innovative, faster, and high-quality financing solutions for both corporates seeking capital through sukuk issuance and investors looking for sustainable returns.

Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President, Tahaluf, added: “From AI-driven matchmaking to strategic partnerships, Money20/20 Middle East is delivering real business outcomes for our partners and attendees. Our founding partners and sponsors are driving the region’s fintech evolution, and this event is where new ideas, collaborations, and opportunities come to life. We look forward to seeing the impact of these connections across the Middle East and beyond.”

AlRajhi Bank, Riyad Bank, STC Bank, Saudi National Bank, Tamara, Visa and Vision Bank are founding partners of Money20/20 Middle East, demonstrating their commitment to advancing financial innovation across the region.

In addition to its founding partners, Money20/20 Middle East is backed by a strong network of strategic sponsors and partners driving innovation across the financial sector. Key names include Abdul Latif Jameel, Barq, Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), BIM Ventures, Elm, Ejada, Enjaz, MasterCard, Neo Leap, Saudi Tadawul Group (STG), SCCC by STC, SIMAH, Tamam and Tiqmo, reflecting the event's deep alignment with the region's leading institutions and its growing global relevance.

Anchored around the theme “Where Money Does Business,” the agenda for Money2020 Middle East tackles everything from AI in finance to evolving regulation, inclusive innovation, and strategic capital.

Money20/20 Middle East features dedicated partnership pavilions, executive networking lounges, and curated meeting programs to maximise ROI for sponsors and exhibitors. The event's AI-powered matchmaking platform will facilitate thousands of pre-scheduled meetings between sponsors, attendees, and investors.

