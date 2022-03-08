His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, met today with Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The meeting, which took place virtually, sought to discuss the UAE’s participation in the 2022 virtual Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the IMF.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance, attended the meeting alongside Dr. Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the IMF, and Mr. Ali Alhosani, Deputy Executive Director of the Arab Group at the IMF.

During the meeting, His Excellency Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussiani stressed on the importance of the efforts made by the IMF to enhance global economy, meet the financing requirements of members in greatest need, as well as addressing the various exceptional challenges that our world is witnessing today.

His Excellency said: “The UAE is keen to bolster bilateral relations and strengthen cooperation with various regional and international financial institutions, especially the IMF, to devise sustainable solutions that help maintain resilience and international economic and financial growth, limit poverty, promote prosperity and stimulate sustainable development around the world.”

Both sides discussed several regional and international issues, in addition to the UAE’s participation in the virtual Spring Meetings of the WBG and the IMF, which will take place from April 18-24, 2022.