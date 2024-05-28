Emaar Announces an Innovative Music, Fire, and Colour Plaza at Dubai Square

Emaar finalises plans for a versatile multimedia fountain plaza at Dubai Square.

The plaza will feature vibrant displays of dancing music, colours, and fire, transforming into a lively social space when inactive.

Emaar is in discussions with a leading Chinese tech firm specialising in iconic music and fire features to develop this state-of-the-art plaza.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Emaar Properties has revealed its plans for The Music, Colour, and Fire Plaza at Dubai Square in Dubai Creek Harbour. This innovative addition highlights Dubai’s commitment to cutting-edge design and creating remarkable urban experiences.

Surrounding the upcoming Dubai Creek Tower, the plaza will feature a mesmerising display of fire, vibrant colours, and synchronised music. When inactive, this distinctive addition will transform the plaza into a lively public space inviting visitors to walk and engage with their surroundings. The design ensures the area remains functional and accessible when the Music feature is deactivated, offering a dynamic and versatile experience for all.

Emaar is in discussions with a leading Chinese technology company, known for its expertise in creating iconic Music and Fire features, to develop this pioneering plaza. This partnership aims to blend artistry with technology, delivering an unparalleled experience.

Announcing this groundbreaking feature, Mohamed Alabbar said, "Dubai Creek Tower is more than a landmark; it’s a hub for community interaction. The Music, Colour, and Fire Plaza, with its advanced technology, embodies our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s landscape through innovative design. Emaar is committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global pioneer in urban development and setting a new standard for cities worldwide."

Dubai Creek Tower is part of the expansive Dubai Creek Harbour project, a meticulously planned urban development encompassing 7.4 million square metres of residential space and 500,000 square metres of gardens and open areas. The project includes pedestrian-friendly streets, diverse retail options, commercial spaces, entertainment venues, and premium facilities.

The development also emphasises sustainability, incorporating the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a key ecological site in the UAE. Dubai Creek Harbour offers a range of modern real estate options, including apartments, duplexes, and penthouses, all reflecting the contemporary architectural style of Dubai Creek’s waterfront.

-Ends-

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia. One of the world’s largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank over 1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 109,000 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 34 hotels and resorts with over 8,700 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 38% of Emaar’s revenue is from its shopping malls & retail, hospitality & leisure and international subsidiaries.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world’s largest performing fountain, are among Emaar’s trophy destinations.

Follow Emaar on: Facebook: www.facebook.com/emaardubai, X: www.twitter.com/emaardubai, Instagram: www.instagram.com/emaardubai.

For more information:

Emaar Marketing Department

Email: PR@emaar.ae