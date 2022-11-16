DUBAI: MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform, recently announced a range of new products for brands in the Middle East and North Africa.

MoEngage Inform: A single API to create, manage, and deliver critical transactional alerts across channels

Consumers in the Middle East and North America expect immediate updates on critical transactional notifications such as an order or booking confirmation after a product is purchased, a delivery notification when a package arrives, one-time passwords (OTPs) for approving transactions or for secure logging in, or notifications around password resets.

While brands rely heavily on engineering teams to build, update and deliver these critical alerts, it can sometimes take at least eight weeks of engineering efforts. Moreover, brands often encounter a siloed customer experience due to a lack of a unified view of notifications received by customers, potentially leading to customers receiving duplicate alerts across channels.

MoEngage Inform makes transactional alert management seamless so brands can focus more on delivering the cohesive, time-sensitive messages that consumers want. It requires a one-time setup, freeing up engineering bandwidth and pushing control to the product or marketing teams.

MoEngage Personalization Suite: To craft personalized website experiences for anonymous visitors and customers

Personalization has become a critical part of a marketer’s toolkit to create delightful experiences and drive conversions. Studies suggest that more than 25% of customers get frustrated when brands send irrelevant content or product recommendations.

MoEngage’s Personalization Suite makes creating personalized web experiences hassle-free and quick by tapping into AI automation and actionable insights. Brands in the Middle East and North America can now personalize every component of their website, ranging from personalized offers to product recommendations based on past behavior and preferences, even for first-time unknown visitors.

Product, marketing, and growth teams can now build relevant experiences on their website with a visual, drag-and-drop builder, without a line of code.

MoEngage and Google Ads Integration: To acquire customers and re-engage existing customers on Google’s Ad Network based on behavior

The Google Ads Network is the world’s most popular ad network which marketers rely on to interact and engage with customers through advertisements. The Google Ads Network offers a high RoI (for every $1.60 spent, brands earn an average revenue of $3.00 through Google Ads) and has a wide reach (about 90% of all internet users).

With the new MoEngage and Google Ads Integration, brands in the Middle East and North America can bring customers to their web or mobile platform to drive North Star metrics like revenue (LTV), engagement, or reactivation.

Marketing and growth teams can create Google Ads audiences based on customer behavior, journey, preferences, and affinity. This helps brands reach out to selected cohorts and match their interests across Google Search, Google Shopping, Gmail, YouTube, and the extended Google Ad Network.

MoEngage App Marketplace: To build a modern customer engagement tech stack

To keep customers engaged, brands in the Middle East and North America need to leverage multiple specialized apps and platforms at various stages in their journey for attribution, segmentation, analytics, optimization, and more. In addition, all these apps should seamlessly integrate securely with each other and share data in real-time.

The MoEngage App Marketplace helps marketing, growth, and product teams discover the right set of platforms and integrations that fits their needs. This will help brands in the Middle East and North America build a modern tech stack and ramp up their Customer Engagement efforts.

“As organizations grow, their customer engagement needs become more complex. With the recent product launches, MoEngage aims to empower product, marketing, and growth teams to build memorable experiences and drive impact on LTV and customer retention,” said Raviteja Dodda, CEO and co-founder of MoEngage.

-Ends-

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, DAMAC Properties, Deutsche Telekom, Samsung, Ally Financial, Vodafone, Landmark Group, and McAfee. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in ten countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

For more information contact:

Pooja Poddar Jain

Lead Communications @ MoEngage

Mobile: +91 9886748912