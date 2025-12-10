bu Dhabi, UAE: Modon today announced the complete sell-out of Bashayer, the first waterfront residential community on Hudayriyat Island, within one day of the launch, generating AED 3 billion in sales.

The exceptional demand reinforces Hudayriyat Island’s position as one of the region’s most desirable residential destinations and reflects the strength of Modon’s approach to shaping communities designed for modern, integrated living.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Bashayer continues Hudayriyat Island’s consistent record of generating strong local and international investor interest. Modon’s visible commitment to creating destinations that enrich lives and inspire a sense of belonging ensures that each new community represents outstanding long-term value, underpinned by a strong lifestyle promise.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The rapid sell out of Bashayer reaffirms the appeal of Hudayriyat Island as a world-class destination and the confidence buyers and investors continue to place in the quality of our developments.”

The gated villa neighbourhood comprises 157 villas, offering a clubhouse with a rooftop infinity pool, all set within an open green park that includes a children’s playground and multiple sports courts. Nearby, 330 premium apartments are situated within two low-rise terraced buildings.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

For further information, please email:

press@modon.com

ir@modon.com

www.modon.com

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

rkhattar@webershandwick.com