Abu Dhabi, UAE: Modon has announced the sell-out of Tara Park, a residential development on Reem Island, with the project generating approximately AED 2 billion in sales. The milestone reflects strong investor confidence and sustained demand, underscoring the emirate's growing position as a global safe-haven investment destination.

Tara Park comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments across one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Connected to Reem Mall, the towers are interlinked by an active podium that connects residents to a wide range of amenities.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Tara Park further validates Modon’s disciplined, market-driven approach, connecting a prime location and thoughtful placemaking to generate sustainable urban growth and long-term value. We continue to see strong demand across the market, which speaks to the confidence that local and international buyers continue to place in Abu Dhabi, particularly for projects where clear attention to quality of life supports future investment potential.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The sell-out Tara Park sends a clear signal. Buyers are not hesitating. Buyers are making considered, long-term decisions. Tara Park was designed with clear buyer priorities and needs in mind, and the market response has validated that approach entirely.”

Connected to Reem Mall, Tara Park also offers easy access to Fay Park, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Repton School, alongside proximity to Abu Dhabi’s international financial hub, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), The Galleria Mall, and the wider city.

For more information and to register interest in future developments, prospective investors can visit www.modon.com or call 800 MODON.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). Modon is at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. From real estate to hospitality, asset and investment management, events, catering and tourism, and urban infrastructure, we are bringing cities to life through delivering long-term and sustainable value.

For further information, please email:

press@modon.com

ir@modon.com

www.modon.com

Ahmed Abu Shehab

Public Relations and Communications, Modon

Ahmed.abushehab@modon.com

Rawad Khattar

Weber Shandwick

rkhattar@webershandwick.com