Mitsubishi Power's Hydrogen Conversion Technology reduces 65,000 tons of CO2 annually at Egypt's key refinery

Alexandria, Egypt - Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), announced today the successful completion and handover of a pioneering hydrogen fuel conversion project at the Alexandria National Refining and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC) refinery in Egypt. This project is considered the first industrial application of hydrogen use as fuel in industrial boiler in Egypt and the MENA region.

Under the terms of the full turnkey contract, announced in 2022, Mitsubishi Power undertook the design, engineering, supply and installation of the solutions, equipment, and control systems to rehabilitate and upgrade a 100-ton-per-hour main boiler, converting it from heavy fuel oil and natural gas to a 100% hydrogen fuel. The project also contributed to the utilization of 14,000 tons per year of hydrogen-rich gases available in the production units, reducing natural gas consumption by approximately 24,000 tons and contributing to a reduction of carbon emissions by approximately 65,000 tons per year.

This project marks a significant step forward in Egypt's ambitious energy transition journey towards decarbonizing its energy sector and fulfilling its sustainable development goals, which reinforces its leadership in clean energy innovation. It also highlights the Japanese global leader's commitment to advancing carbon neutral power generation solutions and jointly reflects hydrogen's enormous potential as a clean energy source in Egypt's industrial sector.

Mitsubishi Power's expertise in providing cutting-edge hydrogen technology solutions, coupled with ANRPC's operational leadership, contributed to the project's success, reinforcing its importance as a proven model for integrating hydrogen into Egypt's energy system and a replicable model that can catalyze further hydrogen adoption across Egypt and the MENA region.

Mr. Sayed Al-Rawi, Chairman and Managing Director of ANRPC, said: "We are proud to be part of Egypt's journey towards a clean energy future and to contribute to achieving Egypt Vision 2030 with this pioneering milestone to using hydrogen as a fuel. This project represents an unprecedented achievement for ANRPC, Egypt, and the entire region. By integrating hydrogen into refining processes, we are contributing to reduce Egypt's carbon footprint and set a new standard for the country's industrial sector. We are proud of our partnership with Mitsubishi Power on this project, which is a true example of how international partnerships and advanced technology can bring about fundamental change toward a sustainable energy future. We are thrilled about the positive environmental impact of this project in reducing emissions, and we look forward to continuing our role in supporting Egypt's transition to clean energy. Together, we can help meet current energy needs and participate in shaping a sustainable energy future in Egypt and the region."

The collaboration between Mitsubishi Power and ANRPC underscores a fundamental pillar of Egypt's clean energy strategy and contributes to consolidating the nation's growing role as a leader in the global hydrogen economy.

Commenting on this recent milestone, Mr. Javier Cavada, President and CEO, Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, said: "The success of this first-of-a-kind hydrogen conversion project marks a milestone in Egypt's transition to clean energy and reflects Mitsubishi Power's global leadership in developing advanced, low-carbon power generation technologies. We are honored to partner with ANRPC and support Egypt's ambitious vision for a clean energy transition, providing our expertise to transition existing infrastructure to low-carbon commercially viable systems. This project will lay down the foundation to a commercial path for decarbonizing Egypt's industrial facilities with minimal downtime, in addition to demonstrating the tangible and positive impact of hydrogen in reducing emissions and developing sustainable energy solutions. Mitsubishi Power is committed to supporting Egypt's journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with ANRPC and other stakeholders to drive the transition to hydrogen across the region."

The successful completion of this project heralds a new chapter in Egypt's energy transition, further strengthening its growing leadership in the region's low-carbon future. Building on a successful heritage that spans decades, Mitsubishi Power remains committed to supporting Egypt's ambitious energy goals and its efforts to drive the adoption of hydrogen and renewable energy technologies throughout the Middle East and North Africa.

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen and ammonia-fueled gas turbines. Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI® solutions.